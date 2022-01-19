OTTUMWA — Conference dual or not, the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team had its work cut for them on Tuesday night.
Cherie Langland was well aware of just how much of a challenge Grinnell-BGM could pose. The OHS head coach watched last year as a battle in the district battle in the 200 medley relay ultimately decided a trip to the Iowa High School boys state swimming meet.
"Their team beat our team that meet and ultimately got that last spot at state," Langland said. "I knew going in we were dealing with tough competitors."
Ottumwa and Grinnell-BGM battled it out again on Tuesday with the Bulldogs pulling out two wins in the final two races, including an important 1-2 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, to edge the Tigers 85-82. The Bulldogs also topped Oskaloosa, 121-34, improving their dual record to 7-2 on the season.
"We were all swimming events we normally don't swim," Nathan Calhoun said after battling with Ashton Gevock to produce the top-two sweep in the breaststroke for the Bulldogs. "Considering we were all trying out new events, it was great that we did as well as we did."
Ottumwa found themselves in somewhat of the same position they put CIML Metro conference kingpin Des Moines Roosevelt in last Thursday. The Bulldogs won the first two races to open an early lead against the Roughriders, ultimately staying in the hunt for the program's first win over Roosevelt and the first Metro dual title in program history.
"I think it was interesting that we were Roosevelt's Senior Night opponent," Langland said. "I had people telling me after the meet that I don't think Roosevelt will schedule us for Senior Night again. In years past, they probably looked at us as an easy meet. We've kind of changed that perspective."
Grinnell-BGM opened Tuesday's dual by winning the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle, opening an early lead. The Tigers took a 34-27 lead over Ottumwa into the first of two scheduled breaks, winning three of the first four races at Mike McWilliams Pool.
"I knew Grinnell had strong freestyle swimmers. I knew they were going to have some tough relays, so we tried to play around with our events to try and match that," Langland said. "I knew it was going to be close. Midway through the meet, one of the boys were asking me where we stood. At that point, I just kept telling the guys to do the best we could and hope for the best."
Coming out of the break, Calhoun helped swing momentum back in the favor of the Bulldogs by achieving a personal goal. The sophomore from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont rocketed up and down the pool to break a minute in the 100-yard butterfly for the second time this season, beating Grinnell freshman Ian Durr by nearly 10 seconds by posting 59.64, narrowly missing out on a personal best in the race.
"I went 59.59 at the (Iowa City High) Little Hawk Invitational," Calhoun said. "It was a little bit slower, but it was still felt really good."
Luis Garcia picked up Ottumwa's second straight win, finishing first out of the first heat in the 100-yard freestyle. In a race where the top four swimmers all finished within a second of each other, Garcia was able to edge Grinnell senior Alex Smith a less than half-a-second in 52.34 seconds, creating a four-point swing that helped make a huge difference in the dual.
"I was thinking it was going to be a fast race. I didn't know it was going to be that fast," Garcia said. "When I touched the wall, I was really impressed. It was a really good time. I kept checking in the second heat to see how they were going to do. It was really close."
Quentin Mitchell scored a win in the 500 freestyle for Ottumwa, posting a time of 6:03.32 beating Grinnell junior Alex Crites by 16 seconds to increase the Bulldog advantage. Wins by Kayden Heishman in the 100-yard backstroke and from the 200-yard free relay gave the Tigers a slim lead with two races left, putting the dual back on the line.
Gevock and Calhoun all but sealed the winning results for Ottumwa. After battling each other in the same event at Roosevelt, Gevock and Calhoun again pushed each other to success in the breaststroke with Gevock winning the race in 1:06.2 while Calhoun finished second in 1:08.57, giving the Bulldogs a chance to clinch the dual by winning the 400 free relay race.
"Nathan just out touched me at Roosevelt, so it was kind of nice to get that win back against him in this dual," Gevock said. "He definitely pushed me. I probably wouldn't have been able to get my time down that far without Nathan pushing me. We talked about it before the race that we probably needed a 1-2 finish. That's just how close it was."
Ottumwa will host Senior Night on Thursday, welcoming in Centerville and CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines East. Action gets underway at 5:30 p.m.