BURLINGTON — Six Ottumwa High School swimmers medaled on Saturday at the 46th annual Burlington Grayhound Invitational.
The Bulldogs placed third with 327 points, one of the top finishes for the program in the tournament. Davenport Central won the team championship with 383 points, 41 better than Muscatine.
"We had time drops that we were hoping to see," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "Some of our new swimmers had the opportunity to try new races and did really well."
Ottumwa edged Burlington by a single point for third place. Centerville finished fifth with 270 points.
"We watched the scoring throughout the meet and were fully aware of how close the teams were in scoring," Langland said. "We certainly celebrated finishing on the right side of the scoring battle."
Kevin Kretz scored a win for Ottumwa in the second race of the day, finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51.14. Carson Shively also medaled in the race, placing third in 1:59.48.
Kretz nearly scored a second win in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing second to Muscatine senior Ryan Boeding. Kretz finished the race in 49.4 seconds, just under a quarter-of-a-second behind Boeding.
Armin Bazin, Nathan Calhoun, Maxwell Thomason and Kretz earned a win in the 200 freestyle relay beating out Burlington in a time of 1:36.97. Kretz, Shively, Thomason, Bazin, Calhoun and Rece Budde all earned medals for the Bulldogs.
"Our relays dropped more time, furthering our quest for a return to the state meet," Langland said. "It was a great day and reinforced our gratitude of having the opportunity to compete."
Devin Myhr picked up a win for Centerville in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing the race in 1:00.59. Myhr also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing the race in 1:03.34 after joining John White, Reece Sells and Nate Sells in a third-place swim in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:59.54.
Ottumwa next swims at home on Tuesday against Grinnell and Oskaloosa.