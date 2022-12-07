OTTUMWA — It took one of the state's best teams to keep Jonathan Miller from earning a win on his first night as an Ottumwa High School swimmer.
Miller's second high school meet featured four wins in four races, including a pair of individual wins for the Bulldog freshman. Miller needed a little help from his friends to earn a fourth victory as Cason Palm, Cameron Manary and Ashton Gevock erased a seven-plus second deficit to win the 400-yard free relay in 3:39.71 earning the ninth win in 11 events on Tuesday clinching three dual wins over Oskaloosa, Centerville and Keokuk.
"It was definitely a different meet," said Miller comparing his varsity debut meet against Ames to his second meet in Tuesday's home quadrangular. "I swam the 100 (butter)fly in almost a year. I cut about 10 seconds off my previous time, so that felt really good."
Miller was the only swimmer in the butterfly to finish in less than a minute, completing the two laps at Mike McWilliams Pool in 57.38 seconds. The Ottumwa freshman also broke a minute in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing the race in 57.15 seconds.
"I was feeling great after the backstroke," Miller said. "I didn't have a lot of time between that and the 400 free relay, so I was a little bit tired."
As a result, Miller could only manage a 56.62-second opening two laps of the night's final race. Palm, however, swam Ottumwa into the lead completing his two laps in 55.9 seconds before Manary and Gevock put the race away as the Bulldogs won the finale by over 26 seconds.
"We definitely pushed a lot of our new swimmers in some new races," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "We really dialed it up for this meet. It was fun to see those swimmers rise to those challenges."
Ottumwa (3-1) earned a 63-26 win over Oskaloosa, a 79-12 win over Keokuk and a 68-22 win over Centerville. Gevock picked up individual wins for the Bulldogs in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.54 before taking an impressive victory in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.23 seconds, pulling away from Oskaloosa sophomore Oliver Smith over the final lap.
"Ashton doesn't always get a chance to swim in that race. We always need him to compete in other events," Langland said. "We took advantage of having some depth to put him in a race he doesn't usually get to swim and he did really well."
Manary edged Palm for the win in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the one-lap sprint in 23.66 seconds. Nathan Calhoun, coming off a competitive fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke during Ottumwa's season-opening Iowa Alliance conference meet with Ames last week, won the same race on Tuesday in 1:07.94 pulling away from Oskaloosa sophomore Cooper Rupprecht and Centerville junior Nate Sells by less than three seconds.
"It was nice to get ahead of everyone this time," Calhoun said. "These races have been great for me. These competitive races are the type I'm going to have face when we get to conference and state-qualifying meets later this year."
Centerville (1-2) earned their first win in their season debut, winning 52-20 over Keokuk. The Big Reds finished second to the Bulldogs in both the 200 medley relay (2:00.1) and 400 free relay (4:06.12).
"We were pretty excited to open the meet holding on to second place in that 200 medley," Centerville head swimming coach Amber White said. "We had three really strong swimmers in those individual swims. My next fastest swimmer (Grant Wilson) had to swim the very next race, so we couldn't put him in that.
"We're going to play with those relays quite a bit to see where we can move kids and see what gives us the best chance to score as many points as possible. I was nervous coming over for this first meet. We're happy to be back in the water."
John White swam in all three relay races for Centerville along with a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.26). White posted the fastest opening lap in 200-yard free relay, giving the Big Reds the lead going into the second leg after finishing the opening 50-yard swim in 23.89 seconds.
"The relay races have always been the most fun for me. I really enjoy swimming with these other guys," John White said. "There's something about the relays. No matter where you place, you feel like you get more growth as a team."
Ottumwa heads to Des Moines Lincoln for an Iowa Alliance dual on Thursday. Centerville will swim at the Southeast Polk Invitational next Tuesday.
