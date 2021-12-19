IOWA CITY — Facing the best high school swimmers in the state on Saturday, Luis Garcia didn't feel like he was at his best.
The Ottumwa High School senior is hoping to work hard to be at his best in two months with a chance to do even better against the same competition in Iowa City at the Iowa High School Boys State Swimming meet. Garcia was still able to post a top-five finish in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing the race fifth overall in 54.25 seconds leading the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish with 112 points at the Iowa City High Little Hawk Invitational.
Bettendorf, spurred on by a meet-record time of 1:27.16 in the 200-yard freestyle relay, edged out Iowa City West by a slim four-point margin 403-399 to win one of the most stacked regular-season high school swimming meets of the entire regular season. Garcia also anchored Ottumwa to a top-10 swim in the closing 400 free relay race joining Carson Shively, Cason Palm and Cameron Manary in producing a time of 3:43.23 in the final race before the holiday break for the Bulldogs.
"I wasn't feeling good at the beginning of the meet. It wasn't a personal best for me in the 100 butterfly, so I was kind of sad after that," Garcia said. "I'm going to work harder over the holidays to see what I can accomplish after Christmas."
Entering Saturday, only three teams had scored more points than Ottumwa in any meet so far this season. Two of those teams, West Des Moines Valley and Indianola, placed in the top five of last year's state swimming meet.
On Saturday, five teams that placed in the top 10 at state last season competed against the Bulldogs. Facing the most talented field of swimmers since last year's state meet, Ottumwa produced top 15 swims in 10 of the 11 events. Nathan Calhoun was part of top-12 swims in all three relays for the Bulldogs while clocking in a personal-best time in the butterfly, breaking a minute for the first time by winning the opening heat of the race in 59.59 seconds.
"I've always going 1:00.7, so I was pretty proud to see 59.59 up there on the board when I finished the race," Calhoun said. "I was pretty surprised to see that time. I felt my stroke was pretty good. That's what matters. I was surprised they put me in the opening heat, but it was good. It felt good to have a lead."
Ashton Gevock added a 12th-place finish for Ottumwa in the 200-yard individual medley, lowering his seed time by finishing the race in 2:11.41. Garcia also placed 14th for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.68, matching the finish of Shively's two-minute swim in the 200-yard freestyle.
"The boys did a great job competing against some of the great talents in the state," Heather Burgess said after serving as acting coach for the Ottumwa boys swim team on Saturday in the absences of Cherie Langland. "I think Cherie would say they swam awesome.
"The boys are working really hard right now," OHS boys swimming record holder Joe Gevock said after helping coach the Bulldog boys, including his son, on Saturday. "For as hard as they're training, they all did great getting ready for districts."
The Ottumwa swimmers will be spending several days over the holiday break putting in plenty of work in the pool preparing for the final two months of the season. The Bulldogs will be back in competition hosting Des Moines Hoover-North in a CIML Metro conference dual at Mike McWilliams Pool on Thursday, Jan. 6.