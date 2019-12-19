No one knows for sure how long the Ottumwa High School boys swim team will continue to fill races with new swimmers before anything is settled.
The results of the experimentation, however, are what the Bulldogs want to see.
Ottumwa continues to give its younger swimmers a chance in several varsity races, and the Bulldogs also received wins from Kevin Kretz and Spencer Ehrenhard during Thursday's double dual with Des Moines Lincoln and Centerville at the Mike McWilliams Pool.
Lincoln topped the Bulldogs 103-46 in the CIML Metro portion of the dual, and both teams beat Centerville.
"I think it shows how versatile our swimmers really are," said Ottumwa assistant coach Victoria Rusch, who was filling in for head coach Cherie Langland. "The younger kids are showing their character. We've already seen them shine, and as the times drop, they'll get more confident."
Kretz, a freestyle mainstay, didn't swim in either of individual freestyle races. He did win the 100-yard butterfly (57.24 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:01.12). Ehrenhard added a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.42), which is his speciality.
"We've been switching our relays and trying out different guys, but the young guys have really stepped up," Ehrenhard said. "We have a lot of first-year guys, so we're still seeing what they can do. But I think, since we've been to state, that's a bar than any of us can strive for."
Indeed, the Bulldogs pieced together an all-freshman relay of Garrett Flanagan, Jarrett Wellings, Camden Cormeny and Cason Palm in 200 medley, while senior Hunter Bresch joined three freshmen on the 200 freestyle relay and sophomore Trey Hull joined the freshmen on the 400 freestyle relay.
"There is never a dull moment with the younger swimmers," Rusch said. "They push themselves hard, but they also make practice fun."
The Rails won eight of the varsity races, and doubled-up in several to boost their team score.
The Bulldogs got runner-up finishes from their 200 medley relay of Carson Shively, Ehrenhard, Kretz and freshman Jacob Blunt (1:58.07), as well as the 200 freestyle relay of Kretz, Shively, Maxwell Thomason and Ehrenhard.
Ehrenhard and Kretz have taken it upon themselves to lead the team; both were named captains before the first meet, and they feel it is their duty to live up to it.
"When you lose guys like Jackson (Weaton) and Cameron (Keck) last year, you kind of have to restart a little," Ehrenhard said. "Our job is to motivate these guys to stick with the program. For me, it's been a fun experience doing that, but the main thing is to keep them going."
The Bulldogs compete in the Iowa City High Invitational Saturday in the final meet before the Christmas break.
"They may be on break from school," Rusch said. "But they won't be on break from practice. They still have a lot to work on."
"It's about getting in a lot of yards and building strength," Ehrenhard said. "We can still improve a lot."
at Ottumwa
Des Moines Lincoln 103, Ottumwa 46
Ottumwa 77, Centerville 33
Des Moines Lincoln 113, Centerville 27
Ottumwa results
Individual events
200 individual medley — 3. Carson Shively, 2:26.53. 50 freestyle — 3. Spencer Ehrenhard, 24.27; 6. Rece Budde, 28.10; 8. Brody Evans, 30.22. 100 butterfly — 1. Kevin Kretz, 57.24. 100 freestyle — 4. Maxwell Thomason, 1:01.19; 7. Trey Hull, 1:09.34; 8. Jacob Blunt, 1:18.18. 100 backstroke — 1. Kretz, 1:01.12. 100 breaststroke — 1. Ehrenhard, 1:07.42; 4. Budde, 1:15.86; 6. Hull, 1:29.41.
Relays
200 medley relay — 2. Ottumwa A (Carson Shively, Spencer Ehrenhard, Kevin Kretz, Jacob Blunt), 1:58.07; 4. Ottumwa B (Maxwell Thomason, Rece Budde, Trey Hull, Brody Evans), 2:14.89; 6. Ottumwa C (Garrett Flanagan, Jarrett Wellings, Camden Cormeny, Cason Palm), 2:44.82. 200 freestyle relay — 2. Ottumwa A (Kretz, Shively, Thomason, Ehrenhard), 1:39.75; 5. Ottumwa B (Budde, Blunt, Flanagan, Evans), 1:59.73; 6. Ottumwa C (Palm, Cormeny, Wellings, Hunter Bresch), 2:59.15. 400 freestyle relay — 3. Ottumwa A (Shively, Blunt, Evans, Thomason), 4:25.55; 4. Ottumwa B (Flanagan, Wellings, Palm, Hull), 5:14.69.