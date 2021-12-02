OTTUMWA — How does a team respond when an athlete that truly left his mark on the program moves on?
Carson Shively has some experience with that, having just completed his senior season of cross-country at Davis County running for the first time this past fall without all-state Mustang teammate Kenny Cronin by his side. The rest of the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team will prepare for a new season without Kevin Kretz, who has left a legacy that can be seen on the record board at Mike McWilliams Pool as the owner of the program and the pool's top all-fastest 50 freestyles.
Rather than searching for answers, Ottumwa swimmers are searching for their own spots next to Kretz on the school record board. Expectations are high for another successful season in the pool that began Thursday night with a CIML dual against West Des Moines Valley.
"We're super excited about the relays we can put together with the depth we have this year. We're super excited with all of the swimmers that are here to participate, because we can really fill all of our events," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "We've got swimmers that competed at state like Carson, Nathan (Calhoun), Reece (Budde) who was an alternate. There are also a couple of guys that have come to the team that competed for the YMCA Hurricanes like Cameron Manary who took a couple years off.
"Carson's definitely going to drop a lot of time in 500 freestyle. Nathan would like to improve on his breaststroke after cutting some time in that event last year and nearly winning a conference title in that event. We all talked about doing some big things at the CIML Metro Conference meet, which is something we talked about in our goal-setting meeting. We've got a chance to do some very special things with the depth that we have."
Ottumwa had 26 swimmers in the pool last month during the first week of practice, several of whom have a chance to step up and battle for conference and district titles. Shively's endurance will once again be put to the test coming off a cross-country season that ended with a third straight state medal as a top-10 runner in Class 2A.
While there are similarities in terms of training for endurance, Shively has admitted that there is some adjusting to train for swimming long distances after spending the past three months training for long-distance runs.
"I've got all the endurance from cross-country that transferred over, but my arm strength did not," Shively said. "My arms were tired during the first weeks of practice. The conditioning part of swimming is probably the hardest thing you'll ever do. We were packing in at least 3,500 yards in practice (during the first week). There have been a few guys that were already practicing before that first week getting extra yards in. It's getting easier and no one has really fallen behind."
Budde, like Shively, has his sights set on closing his final season with the Ottumwa swimming team on a strong note. The past month has been encouraging as swimmers with all sorts of different backgrounds have continued to work with plenty of enthusiasm.
"I've swam so many years. I know how hard it can be," Budde said. "Even though it's been hard, you can still feel a lot of energy no matter how tired everyone is. People are excited to be here. This is definitely the biggest team I've been on throughout my high school career. We're excited to see what we can do after finishing second in the conference last year. We've got a decent chance to win the conference title this year is everyone continues to put in the work."