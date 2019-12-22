IOWA CITY - Kevin Kretz is hopeful that Saturday's trip to the Mercer Aquatic Center won't be the last trip the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team makes to Iowa City this season.
In the same town that will host the 2020 Iowa High School Boys State Swimming Meet in February, the Bulldogs swam against some of the best in the state on Saturday at the Iowa City High Little Hawk Invitational. Iowa City West stole the show, setting meet records in three different events while scoring 426 points, beating Ankeny by 68 for the team championship.
Ottumwa finished seventh in the final meet of 2019, scoring 108 points. Kretz placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle, lowering his time in the race to 49.79 seconds, while adding a seventh-place swim in the 50 freestyle in 22.96 seconds in the last competition before the holiday break.
"This was a pretty interesting meet," Kretz said. "It's always pretty fun to come here and compete. Being from Ottumwa, we're such big underdogs because we have a small team and a small program. We just focus on doing the best we can against these teams. They all some of the best swimmers in the state, so it's great for us to come in here, swim against these guys and see what they do."
Kretz has already seen first-hand what it takes to be a top-flight swimmer. Saturday's trip to Iowa City brought a close to a spectacular 2019 for the junior that included competing in the Iowa High School State Swimming Meet and the YMCA Short Course National Championships.
Several of Kretz's teammates on Saturday, however, had a totally different experience. Swimmers like Rece Budde, Maxwell Thomason, Carson Palm, Camden Cormeny and Trey Hull were in the pool competing in events that saw record times being produced.
"It's one of the only times during the course of the season that all the guys get to see those type of results being produced," Kretz said. "Personally, I was pretty pumped to see 49.79 in the 100 free. I've been trying to get there all season and get there before Christmas.
"When you look up there and see (Bettendorf senior) Charlie Bunn, who's the defending state champion, put up a time like 46.75 in the same race, what can you do?"
Kretz joined Budde, Thomason and Spencer Ehrenhard in posting a eighth-place finish in the 200 medley relay to open the day, swimming an opening 33.88-second backstroke as the Bulldogs posted 1:55.76. The Ottumwa teammates also produced a seventh-place finish in the 200 free relay in 1:41.55.
"Kevin probably said it best to me. This is just like a state meet," Ottumwa head swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "We talked before the meet to watch some of these swimmers and see how they do it. You get come perfect examples of technique and talent.
"We went into it knowing exactly the pool of swimmers we were going up against. We were also excited to see some of the best talent in the nation. I was so proud of our new swimmers to dive in and compete. Most of those freshmen swimmers are brand new to the sport."
Ehrenhardt posted a 10th-place finish for Ottumwa in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 57.83 seconds. The Bulldog senior added a 10th-place swim in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.54) before Tomason and Hull joined freshman Jacob Blunt and senior Brody Evans to produce an eighth-place finish in the 400 free relay (4:34.13) to officially bring the curtain down on 2019 for the Bulldogs.
After the holiday intermission, the curtain rises for the OHS swimmers on 2020 with a trip to Des Moines East on Thursday, Jan. 9.
"We spent the entire first half of the season experimenting with different events, different relay spots and different relay people," Langland said. "Now, it's time to get that narrowed down. We're using the holiday break to power up. We have a whole workout schedule in place. We're going to use this time off to really prepare to put the pedal to the metal.
"We need to power up and be ready when that taper time comes. The holiday break really allows us to get in some quality training, so we're going to take full advantage of that."