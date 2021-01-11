DES MOINES – It was the first CIML Metro dual of the season.
It was also the first dual of the season away from home for the Ottumwa boys swimming team.
The Bulldogs returned from the holiday break, securing a 107-47 win at Des Moines Hoover on Monday night. Ottumwa won 11 of the 12 varsity races, improving to 8-0 in duals so far this season.
"It was nice to get back into competition and take the peddle off practice for the night," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "It showed us we're right where we want to be in the middle of the season. The level of intensity continues to go up. Everything is moving in the right direction."
Kevin Kretz, Armel Bazin and Nathan Calhoun were all part of four wins in four races for the Bulldogs. Bazin, Calhoun and Kretz joined Trey Hull in winning the 200-yard free relay in 1:39.36 while Calhoun and Bazin joined Rece Budde and Maxwell Thomason in a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, winning the race in 1:54.73.
Bazin, Thomason, Kretz and Carson Shively finished the night winning the 400-yard free relay in 3:35.92. Kretz added individual wins for the Bulldogs in the 100 freestyle in 49.7 seconds and the 200 freestyle in 1:52.51 while Calhoun won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:26.64 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.28.
"We haven't been able to get him in before," Langland said of Calhoun. "He's strong in all strokes. We know he can perform well in any event. He won and turned in a great time for his first breaststroke of his high school career."
"Being able to swim a couple races he's been dying to swim was definitely a highlight."
Ottumwa will be back in the pool on Thursday hosting Centerville and Oskaloosa at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs also compete on Saturday at the Burlington Grayhound Invitational to wrap up the team's busiest week of the season.
"Our first part of the season before the holidays was a lot of uncertainty," Langland said. "Post holiday, our season is picking up full steam. It's exciting to know we'll have a complete season."