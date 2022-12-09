DES MOINES — Despite being short-handed with swimmers dealing with illness, Ottumwa found a way to pull out an Iowa Alliance conference win over Des Moines Lincoln on Thursday.
The Bulldogs earned wins in nine of the 11 events, taking the dual 94-73 over the Railsplitters. Ottumwa swept all three relay races with Cameron Manary and Nathan Calhoun swimming in all three, competing with Ashton Gevock and Jonathan Miller in the 200 medley (1:47.6) and 400 free (3:39.48) relay while Cason Palm and Drew Twohill joined in to take the 200 free relay in 1:39.97.
"We had swimmers that were willing to compete in new events to be certain crucial points were secured," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "We had athletes that were recovering from illness and willing to swim. Everyone stepped up wherever they were needed to bring a team effort for the win."
Gevock, Calhoun and Miller also secured a pair of individual wins. Calhoun won the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.11) and butterfly (59.81) while Miller finished first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.7) and 100-yard backstroke (57.77) for the Bulldogs.
Gevock swam away to win the 200-yard freestyle by nearly 15 seconds, finishing the race in 1:58.31, before taking the 500-yard freestyle in 5:17.32. Gevock closed out the meet in thrilling fashion, edging Harrison Eighmy by 0.04 seconds at the finish of the 400 free relay to clinch the dual win and relay sweep for the Bulldog swimmers.
"The final race was a wild match-up. Every leg of the relay competed side-by-side all the way through the race," Langland said. "It was an exciting way to end a fun meet."
Ottumwa (4-1, 1-1 Iowa Alliance) will be back in the pool at the Grinnell Invitational on Saturday.
