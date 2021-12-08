OTTUMWA – It wasn't quite a Thurman Thomas moment for Ashton Gevock on Tuesday night.
Unlike the Hall-of-Fame running back of the Buffalo Bills, Gevock was able to get in the game even without finding his head gear. The Bulldog freshman did have to do some improvising to complete the opening backstroke in the 200-yard medley relay, using the same goggles that Ottumwa teammate Cameron Manary would put on to swim the final lap of the opening race.
"I didn't have my cap or goggles with me," Gevock said. "I went about a second slower than my best time, but it was okay. We still won."
Gevock, in fact, would win all four races he took part in on Tuesday as the Ottumwa High School boys swim team geared up for a highly-anticipated opening CIML Metro dual with Des Moines Lincoln by sweeping Oskaloosa and Centerville in a non-conference double dual at Mike McWilliams Pool. The Bulldogs won 108-40 over the Indians and 111-43 over the Big Reds, improving to 2-1 in duals this season.
Gevock added first-place swims in the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.06) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.27) while swimming a winning anchor leg in the 200-yard free relay. The Bulldogs posted times of 1:48.19 in the 200 medley relay and 1:38.35 in the 200 free relay.
All in all, it was a pretty good night for Gevock, especially considering how chaotic his night began.
"I'll double check the heat sheet next time before the race starts," joked Gevock, who is slated to swim in the opening 200 medley relay again on Thursday. "That's got to be a first that I've ever swam a relay, handed it off to the next swimmer and handed off the goggles I was wearing to another swimmer. There were only three sets of goggles that were involved in that relay.
"I've never had that ever happen before where I wasn't ready to swim when a race was ready to start. I've seen it happen before to other swimmers. I wouldn't recommend it. I was always worried it would happen to me. It never had until now. I was definitely really nervous I was going to miss my other races after that."
Alls well that ends well, especially for Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland who used Tuesday's double dual to change up her line-up with swimmers competing in several different events.
"One of the things we're proud of is the depth of the team this year, so we wanted to be able to get a variety of splits in a variety of events," Langland said. "We want to know where we can place people when we're going toe to toe with another team. This was a great opportunity to put our swimmers in a variety of events. It's early in the season and a great time to do that."
Carson Shively scored a pair of freestyle wins for the Bulldogs, breaking two minutes in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.34 before swimming away in the 500 freestyle. The senior from Davis County just missed posting a personal-best time in the longest race of the night, finishing almost a minute ahead of Oskaloosa freshman Jackson Phillips-Sisul with a final winning time of 5:28.48.
"I had a plan going into the 200 freestyle to swim fast and swim faster towards the end," Shively said. "It felt like, in the 500, it was a bit of a struggle towards the end. I was kind of getting off pace, but I looked at the final time and wasn't that far off. It's just a matter of pushing through that last bit and trying to finish as hard as I can."
Luis Garcia scored his first two varsity wins for Ottumwa, posting the only sub-minute 100-yard butterfly by finishing the race in 54.17 seconds. Garcia nearly broke a minute in the 100-yard backstroke, settling for a winning time of 1:00.57.
Nathan Calhoun edged Centerville senior Jobie Smith in the 100-yard freestyle by 2.18 seconds. The sophomore from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont swam a winning time of 54.26 in the two-lap race while joining Garcia, Gevock and Manary in the 200 medley and 200 free relay wins.
Ottumwa closed out the night winning the 400-yard free relay. Garcia, also a four-race winner, joined Shively, Manary and Cason Palm in posting a winning time of 3:45.05. Palm picked up his first varsity 50-yard freestyle win of the season, edging Smith by just over a second with a time of 24.4.
Oskaloosa (3-6) would secure a split in Ottumwa, edging out Centerville 65-57. The Big Reds are now 2-2 in duals this season.
The Bulldogs will host both Lincoln and Keokuk for another double dual on Thursday night, which will also feature the official commemoration of Leah Chelgren, Libby Moses, Mac Payne and Ava Johnson as the Ottumwa girls high school swimming program record holders in the 200 medley relay and the co-holders of the program's 200 free relay record during the first intermission coming after the conclusion of the 50-yard freestyle. The Bulldog boys are hoping to make the night even more memorable by knocking off Des Moines Lincoln, a win that would put Ottumwa right in line to challenge Des Moines Roosevelt for the Metro conference title this season.
"In my time around this program, even before I was a coach when my sons swam, we never beat Lincoln in a dual," Langland said. "It's exciting to have our eyes on Lincoln, see if we can go toe to toe and win.
"If we do beat Lincoln, we're definitely going to send a message to the other schools that Ottumwa is really doing something this year," Shively added. "Everyone knows that Kevin (Kretz) has graduated. I think there's a lot of people that felt like he really carried this team, but this year we're all working together to score points instead of relying on one person to win races."