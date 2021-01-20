OTTUMWA — Kevin Kretz's biggest swim may have come in the only race he didn't win on Tuesday night.
Kretz secured Ottumwa's 10th straight dual win to open the season, securing second place for an all-senior 400 free relay team. The Bulldog senior nearly erased a seven-second deficit during the final leg, posting a 47.87-second 100-yard dash to secure a four-point win over Grinnell, completing a Senior Night sweep with an 82-78 win over the Tigers and a 101-39 win over Oskaloosa at Mike McWilliams Pool.
Kretz also secured wins in the 100 and 200-yard freestyle races, posting a time of 1:49.55 in the 200 free finishing just 3.51 seconds off the pool record time. Kretz celebrated posting a 48.64-second time in the 100-yard freestyle, just 1.42 seconds shy of a pool record, before rallying the Bulldogs for a key 200-yard free relay win passing Alex Smith on the final lap to give Ottumwa the win by less than a second in a time of 1:36.54.
Rece Budde picked up a key finish for the Bulldogs in the 100-yard breaststroke, initially finishing second to teammate Nathan Calhoun in 1:13.67. Calhoun, however, was disqualified after his OHS swimming cap came off during race revealing Calhoun's normal Ottumwa Hurricane cap underneath.
Kretz, Nathan Whitney, Armel Bazin and Maxwell Thomason joined up to compete as the four seniors honored on Senior Night for the Bulldog swimming team to post a time of 3:40.6. Carson Shively, who earned a win in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:27.84, joined Garrett Flannagan, Drew Twohill and Carson Palm in rallying for a third-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 400 free finale in 4:14.51 to ensure the second dual win.
Ottumwa will look to wrap up a perfect dual season on Thursday at Des Moines East. The Bulldogs then return home Saturday to host the CIML Metro Conference swimming meet for just the second time in program history starting at noon.