DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys swim team picked up three victories during Thursday’s triangular against Williamsburg and Des Moines East at East High School.
Kevin Kretz had a hand in all three wins, taking the 100 freestyle in a time of 50 seconds to edge East’s Kade Dolphin for the win. Also, Kretz anchored the 200 medley relay that also featured Carson Shively, Spencer Ehrenhard and Dylan Barras, as the quartet swam a time of 1:49.67.
The Bulldogs’ 200 freestyle relay of Ehrenhard, Barras, Shively and Kretz swam a 1:37.44. Kretz almost made it four wins on the night, but Dolphin edged him by just over one-tenth of a second in the 50 free, which Kretz swam in 22.84.
Rece Budde picked up a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.37), and Barras was third in the 100 backstroke (1:08). The 400 freestyle relay of Shively, Barras, Maxwell Thomason and Ehrenhard was third in 3:45.72.
No team scores were available.
The Bulldogs host Centerville and Waukee at the Mike McWilliams Pool Thursday.