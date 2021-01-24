OTTUMWA — No one will be able to forget Kevin Kretz's final day competing at Mike McWilliams Pool.
If anyone needs a reminder, it will be found on the record board, where Kretz now owns both boys swimming records in the 50 freestyle.
The sensation senior opened a perfect day in the CIML Metro Conference meet on Saturday setting a new pool record by winning his fourth straight 50 free conference title. Kretz dashed up and down the pool in 21.89 seconds, kicking off one of the best days the Bulldog boys swimming team has had in the Metro meet.
After winning the 50 freestyle in record fashion, Kretz lowered his seed time in the 100 freestyle, coming within a second of Jeff Bratten's 16-year-old pool record in that race. Kretz won his second conference championship of the day by 4.5 seconds over Des Moines Hoover junior Jared Oosterhuis, finishing the two-lap day in 47.94 seconds.
Kretz's 50 free win kicked off a run of five wins in the final eight races on Saturday, helping Ottumwa finish as the runner-up in the Metro meet with 357 points. Des Moines Roosevelt, led by two-race conference champion Matthew Crist, was able to take the team title with 475 points while Des Moines Lincoln was forced to settle for third, finishing 11 points behind the Bulldogs.
Armel Bazin followed up Kretz's win in the 50 by winning his own individual Metro title. The transfer student from France won the 100-yard butterfly for Ottumwa, beating out Roosevelt teammates Sean Sheets and Peter Swanda in a time of 57.49 seconds.
Ottumwa also earned a pair of conference relay championships on Saturday with Kretz earning his third and fourth championship medals in his third and fourth races of the day. After rallying past Crist in the final leg of the 200 free relay, giving Ottumwa the win over Roosevelt by less than half-a-second in 1:33.93, Kretz anchored the 400 free relay to a closing win in 3:26.3 helping Nathan Calhoun (200 free), Carson Shively and Maxwell Thomason (400 free) to earn conference championship medals of their own.
Ottumwa wraps up the regular season with a perfect 11-0 dual record and 19 wins over 22 different opponents in all competitions this year. The Bulldogs have two weeks to prepare for the state qualifying meet on Saturday, Feb. 6, being hosted by Davenport Central High School.