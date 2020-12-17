OTTUMWA — For one night, Cherie Langland was happy to have a special assistant coach helping instruct and encourage members of the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team from dry land.
Langland, however, was much happier having that special assistant coach back in the water on Thursday. That is, after all, where Kevin Kretz can lead by example.
The Fairfield senior joined six OHS teammates from Jefferson County to finally make their season debuts as the return to competition continues for FHS student athletes this week. Kretz took a shot at earning two more places on the Ottumwa swimming record board, finishing just short of pool records in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races.
The good news for Kretz is he finishing first in both races. Even better news for Ottumwa was that Kretz was part of four wins in the pool that lifted the Bulldogs to four wins on the scoreboard as Ottumwa beat Williamsburg (86-72), Centerville (87-63) and Oskaloosa (99-40) as OHS will take a 7-0 record into the holiday break.
"Kevin is just a natural leader of this program. Everyone sees him as the leader and everybody is thrilled to have him influence their swimming in any way he is able to," Langland said. "In our last meet, he was only able to cheer them on. The boys were grateful for that. In this meet, they were grateful that he was able to be in the water to compete and still be that leader that he always is for this program."
Kretz, Nathan Whitney, Carter Thompson, Garrett Flannagan, Dallen Rippey and Drew Twohill were all eligible to compete for Ottumwa for the first time on Thursday with Fairfield High School returning to the classroom this week. Flannagan was the first Fairfield swimmer to race, completing the second leg of a sixth-place finish for Ottumwa's second 200 medley relay in 38.28 seconds.
Kretz then made his season debut, swimming for Ottumwa for the first time since breaking the school's longstanding 50 freestyle record at last year's state meet while placing in the 100 freestyle. Gunning to break Jeff Bratten's pool record of 1:46.04 in the 200 IM, Kretz challenged the mark all the way to the final lap with laps of 24.8, 27.6, 28.2 and 28.01 on Thursday.
"I had all the splits calculated out before I came to the pool," Kretz said. "You can barely see the clock when you're down here turning, but I saw it out of the corner of my eye. I was right on pace on that last 50. I thought I was going to get it."
Unfortunately for Kretz, one slight mistake cost him another place on the big record board located inside The Beach.
"My feet slipped just a little bit on the wall. I didn't quite get the underwater kick I wanted," Kretz said. "That's the difference between a record and not quite a record. It's still a good swim. I can obviously learn a lot from it.
"I'm sure he's replaying his race and he knows exactly where to change it next time," Langland added. "He'll do it and he'll have it (the pool record)."
Kretz also posted a season-opening time of 49.04 seconds in the 100 freestyle, just 1.81 seconds off the pool record and 2.86 seconds off the school record both set by Bratten in 2004. In his first relay swims, Kretz polished off a perfect night with four wins in four events swimming with Cason Palm, Maxwell Thomason and Armel Bazin posting 1:39.76 the 200 free relay and 3:36.13 in the 400 free relay with Bazin, Nathan Calhoun and Carson Shively.
"The whole time I couldn't compete and was relegated to a coaching role, I feel like it made me even closer with the entire team," Kretz said. "I got to know everyone a little better, watching them swim and watching their strengths. We really came out and worked so hard and improved on so many things from one meet to the next."
Thomason, Bazin, Calhoun and Rece Budde kicked off the night for Ottumwa winning the 200 medley relay in 1:53.31. Whitney also picked up wins in the 50-yard junior varsity freestyle (28.1) and 100 JV freestyle (1:05.03) races.
"It's so much fun to be back competing. There are so many kids from Fairfield that wanted to come out for swimming this year," Kretz said. "Nathan is one of my childhood friends. He was out there anchoring for one of our 400 free relay teams. It was so much fun to watch him get in there and get after it."
Centerville (6-4) had another winning night in Ottumwa, edging out Williamsburg 80-76 while outpointing Keokuk (85-58) and Oskaloosa (88-41). The Big Reds won three individual races including a 100-yard breaststroke victory in 1:08.44 by Devin Myhr, a 200-yard individual medley win for Nate Sells in 2:38.75 and a winning swim of 23.27 seconds in the 50 free by John White, his second win in that event in two races at Ottumwa.
"My times are just a little higher then I'd like them to be, but we're scoring well. That's what matters," John White said. "We need to keep scoring well and keep trying to win meets. I'm so glad we've had this type of success early on. Hopefully, we can keep it up the rest of the season."
Highlighted by junior Braxton McGrath's winning swim of 57.34 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, Williamsburg (4-5) split four duals earning a 106-40 decision over Oskaloosa and a 104-50 victory over Keokuk. The Chiefs (2-5) beat Osky (0-9) by a 72-55 count with freshman Brendan Wroster edging out Shively and Williamsburg junior Jaxon Strank for the 500-yard freestyle win in 5:27.04 with the three racers finishing just over four seconds apart in the 10-lap marathon.