Kevin Kretz heads down the pool in an attempt to set a new pool record in the 200 freestyle race on Thursday night in his senior season debut for the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team. Kretz, the program record holder in the 50 freestyle, missed out on the pool record in the swim by just 2.57 seconds winning the race in 1:48.61 as Ottumwa scored wins over Centerville, Keokuk, Williamsburg and Oskaloosa.