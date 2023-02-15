IOWA CITY — John White would have been happy making it to one race on Saturday at the Iowa High School Boys State Swimming Meet.
Competing in two races on Saturday? That proved to be a more than pleasant surprise for the Centerville junior.
"I was seeded 26th heading into the 100-yard freestyle. Earlier this season, I was ranked 78th," White said. "To make the top 16 in that race made the entire weekend."
White became the first Centerville swimmer to compete at state, making it to the finals in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races with top-16 swims in both preliminaries on Friday. White finished 12th on Saturday in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.7 seconds before closing out his first high school state swimming meet finishing 16th overall in 48.86 seconds after qualifying for the finals on Friday with a swim of 48.19.
"I dropped 1.25 seconds in the 100 from where I qualified for state," White said. "I think a few technique changes helped me with that. I did exactly what I wanted to do in the 50, but I was just hoping to crack 50 seconds in the 100. I wasn't sure if I could even qualify for state in that race and I thought there was no chance that I would make the state finals. I don't know how that happened. It's something I 'll never be able explain and never be able to forget."
By placing in two state races, White brought home the first six team points ever scored by Centerville in the boys state swimming meet. The Big Reds finished 26th overall in the state meet, just two points and three spots behind Ottumwa who brought five swimmers to compete in seven different events.
"I want to come back here next year and contend in that championship top eight next year," White said. "This is our fourth year as a program. Everyone was so excited for me to compete and represent the program here at state. Our goal next year is to try and get a relay here next year. I'd love to get guys like Nate Sells here. He's really pushed along with me for the past three years.
"It's amazing how far we've come as a program in a short amount of time. It's been a lot of fun."
All five Ottumwa swimmers competed on Saturday at state. Jonathan Miller, Ashton Gevock and Cameron Manary returned to the pool at the University of Iowa's Recreation and Wellness Center after competing on Friday during the individual preliminary races. Both Miller and Gevock competed in four different races with Gevock making 12 laps up and down the pool Friday finishing 25th in both the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.18) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.56) prelims.
"I was still feeling the effects in the breaststroke after swimming that 500. I didn't get much time to rest between the races," Gevock said. "It made Saturday a lot more forgiving. I think it was a step forward as a swimmer. I just need to keep working to improve even my smallest margin."
Miller, meanwhile, had it slightly easier on Friday swimming just 200 combined meters in two preliminary races. In his state debut, the Ottumwa freshman finished 28th in the 100-yard butterfly in 55.15 seconds before finishing 25th in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.62.
"My butterfly has really improved from last year. My best time in it last year was 1:10. It's a good reminder to never stop working on something. If you keep putting in the work, you'll get there."
Cameron Manary finished Friday tied for 27th in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.48 seconds, lowering his state-qualifying time set just one week earlier after returning from injury to make it to state in two events. On Saturday, Manary swam a 21.85-second anchor leg of the 200 medley relay putting the sophomore in range going into next year of making a run at the school record in the 50 free swim set by Kevin Kretz just three years ago.
"Even when I was injured, I was able to work and do what I could because I knew I'd be able to come back," Manary said. "There were some things that it took away from me to have to be out with an injury, but I'm pretty happy with where I've come back to here at the end of the season. My goal was to break 22 seconds in the 50 free, but I didn't put any expectations on it. I was just going to try my hardest and see what happened."
Miller, Manary and Gevock joined Cason Palm in finishing the season for the Ottumwa boys swimming team posting a time of 3:23.35 in the 400-yard free relay, good for 24th place leaving the Bulldogs with eight total points and a 23rd-place overall finish in the state boys swimming meet. It was a bit of a bittersweet day for the program as Saturday marked the final day for Cherie Langland as Ottumwa swimming coach after five seasons at the helm of the boys program, six seasons at the helm of the Bulldog girls swimming program and five more seasons coaching the Ottumwa Shark Club synchronized swimming team.
"All week, I had a heavy heart thinking about everything. When the 400 free relay came off and I was giving them all hugs, my eyes started welling up," Langland said. "It's been a great couple of days going back to Friday when we got the big sendoff out of town with the fire engine escort to the school. It was beyond my imagination when I saw all the students, the band and the cheerleaders out there for the celebration. It was the coolest sendoff I've ever experienced.
"I'll still be at many of the home meets and I'll be there to root them on. They're such a young team and have so many great things in front of them."
