OTTUMWA — Cherie Langland had been able to avoid a Senior Night trip into the pool each of the past two years.
The current group of Ottumwa High School senior swimmers, however, were determined to let Langland escape for a third straight year. After all, it wasn't just the current seniors that were being honored for their final home meet.
Langland shared hugs, laughs and even a trip down the indoor slide at The Beach on Thursday night at the end of her final home meet as OHS head boys swimming coach. There was even an amazing back flip performed by Langland into the pool after Ottumwa's double dual sweep of Centerville (101-16) and Iowa Alliance conference rival Des Moines East (96-43).
"In the old days, when I first started coaching the girls, that was my Senior Night tradition to do a backflip off the blocks," said Langland, who has already announced this will be her final season as an OHS swimming coach. "I haven't done it in a long time. I thought this week that, if I went in, I'm going to do a back flip. I hadn't done one for so long, I started thinking maybe I should try just jumping up and down in my house just to make sure I could move."
Langland, however, just went for it. Much as she's encouraged Ottumwa boys and girls swimmers to do over the years as their head coach.
"There were no practice. There was no warming up," Langland said of her back flip. "I told my son before I left the house I was going to do that. My son asked me not to get hurt. He was a little concerned. He's seen me age throughout the years, so I was think he was a little worried."
Langland wasn't done enjoying one final Senior Night celebration as OHS head swim coach. For the first time ever, Langland tested out the indoor water slide joining all of the Bulldog swimmers who made the climb up the enclosed staircase to the top of the slide.
"I didn't know it was so dark up there," Langland joked. "I'm like this old, blind lady trying to figure out where to go.
"It was fun. Everyone should try it out."
Getting students to try out the sport of swimming has not only made Langland one of Ottumwa's most beloved coaches, but has helped grow the participation numbers in both the girls and boys swimming programs. Quenton Mitchell, a sophomore on this year's OHS boys swim team, has seen an immediate benefit to the encouragement of Langland having won four varsity races this week including a personal-best 200-yard freestyle on Thursday in 2:07.92 and the 500 freestyle in 5:51.72.
"Even if something looks hard, like the 500, Cherie is always encouraging us to try it out new events," Mitchell said. "I wasn't even thinking about swimming the 500 last year. Now, I feel like it's my best event. I feel like I can go even faster in it."
Ashton Gevock was able to edge Jonathan Miller by less than a second in a competitive 100-yard breaststroke as both Ottumwa swimmers cracked 1:05 in the race with Gevock winning by 0.7 seconds in a time of 1:04.05. Kyle Calhoun earned his first varsity win in 1:07.07 while senior Cason Palm was part of a clean relay sweep for the Bulldogs with victories in the 200 medley (1:46.27), 200 free (1:37.66) and 400 free (3:39.27) relays.
"It's really special to be here for the last home meet. It's the last time all of us swimmers will get a chance to swim here," Palm said. "With some guys being out, it's pushed me to step up while I can. I've been getting closer and closer to my best split in the relays. I'm excited to see what comes after taper when the district meet comes around."
Palm, Gael Batres, Camden Cormeny, Mason Farrington, Long Nguyen, Tayvian Murphy, Zane Kirubakaran, Roderick Rath, Drew Twohill and Dallen Rippey were all honored as senior members of the OHS boys swimming team on Thursday. Before the seniors came out to be honored, the younger Bulldog swimmers came out with roses to hand one at a time to Langland in yet another emotional part of Ottumwa's final home meet.
"By that time, I had already felt very sentimental about the night," Langland said. "I thought when I got here that I was doing okay, but it hit me pretty early on. It really carried over throughout the meet. There were several times throughout the night where I caught myself reflecting and realizing this would be the last meet I would stand here as a head coach."
This season will Langland's ninth as an OHS swimming coach, including the past five as head coach of the boys program as well as six seasons coaching the Bulldog girls and five seasons coaching the Ottumwa Shark Club synchronized swimming team. Her final season as OHS boys head coach continues this weekend when the Bulldogs head to Fort Dodge to compete in the Iowa Alliance conference meet.
"It's amazing seeing how far a lot of these swimmers have come in four years and how far some of them have come in just one season," Langland said. "There's a lot to take in when you allow yourself. I started reflecting on a lot. It was difficult to contain my emotions and reflections on all the special moments the second we walked out of the locker room for the meet.
"It makes it difficult to say goodbye, but it's time."
