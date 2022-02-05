JOHNSTON – Luis Garcia and Ashton Gevock could set for a busy couple of days at the Iowa High School State Boys Swimming meet.
Both Ottumwa swimmers helped lead the Bulldogs to state in the 200 medley relay, joining fellow first-time state qualifier Cameron Manary and second-time state qualifier Nathan Calhoun in producing the 23rd-fastest time in the entire state on Saturday at the boys district swimming meet hosted by Johnston High School. Garcia and Gevock also qualified for an individual event at state with Garcia, the CIML Metro conference record-holder in the 100-yard butterfly, bettered that mark by two seconds on Saturday placing fourth at the district meet in 53.1 seconds while Gevock qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke with a fourth-place swim at Johnston in 1:02.18.
Gevock was the 25th-fastest swimmer in the breaststroke, putting the Ottumwa freshman in the opening heat on Friday during the preliminary races. The top 16 swimmers in each individual event advance to swim in the finals on Saturday.
Garcia is just outside the top 16 heading into the state meet in the butterfly. The transfer student from Spain is seeded 17th, matching Iowa City West senior Andy Luo with his time of 53.1 setting up what could be a thrilling battle Friday to qualify for the state finals.
Gevock, Garcia, Manary and Calhoun are assured of swimming in the very first race Saturday at the University of Iowa Wellness and Recreation Center. The Ottumwa teammates placed fourth in the district meet, advancing to the state meet in the event by less than a second.
Ottumwa finished fifth in the district meet at Johnston with 190 total points. The Bulldogs had multiple swimmers narrowly miss qualifying for other state races with Gevock, the son of OHS boys swimming record holder Joe Gevock, just missing out on qualifying in the 500-yard freestyle by just over a second despite a fourth-place swim on Saturday with a personal-best time of 5:02.87.
Garcia also came up a second-plus short of qualifying for the 100-yard backstroke, finishing seventh on Saturday in Johnston in 57.87. Manary and Cason Palm, an alternate on the 200 medley team, both narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 50-yard freestyle with Manary missing out by less than a second after finishing ninth on Saturday at the district meet in 23.45 while Palm finished 12th in 23.74, just over a second shy of the 22.69-mark needed to advance to Iowa City.
"So many kids dropped time. It was wild," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "All of our swimmers found so well in their final races. Rece Budde cut a lot of time in both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Carter Thompson dropped even more time in the 100 butterfly after an incredible swim at the conference championship meet. Carson Shively finished so strong with an impressive 100 freestyle. Both splits for his relays were equally outstanding starting us off with a 51-second split in the 400 free relay.
"Luis swam great times in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. His 100 butterfly is set to do even better next weekend at state."
Centerville wrapped up a historic third season for the boys swimming program that included the program's first home swimming meet by finishing seventh at the Southeast Polk district meet, scoring 104.5 points. John White, a state hopeful for the Big Reds heading into the next two seasons, finished just over a tenth-of-a-second outside qualifying for the 50-yard freestyle finishing tied for sixth at district in 22.8 seconds and less than two seconds outside qualifying for the 100-yard freestyle, finishing 11th at districts in 51.74.