FORT DODGE — Ashton Gevock and Jonathan Miller swam home with multiple championship medals on Saturday for the Ottumwa Bulldogs at the inaugural Iowa Alliance conference boys swimming meet.
Ottumwa finished second overall in the south division of the Iowa Alliance standings with 315 total points, finishing 106 points behind Des Moines Roosevelt. The Bulldogs finished with the fourth-most points among Iowa Alliance teams.
Ames scored a meet-high 493 points, claiming the north division team title. Marshalltown finished second in the north standings with 339 points.
Gevock led a 1-2 finish for Ottumwa in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning the individual title in 1:04.09 edging Nathan Calhoun by 1.69 seconds. Gevock also claimed the 500-yard freestyle conference title in 5:06.02, swimming past Des Moines Roosevelt's Jacob DeLange by nine seconds in the 10-lap race.
Miller, meanwhile, won the 100-yard butterfly conference title as the lone swimmer to finish the race in less than a minute posting a winning time of 57.78 seconds. Gevock, Miller, Calhoun and Cason Palm won a thrilling race over Des Moines Roosevelt to win the 200-yard medley relay conference title in 1:47.15 with Palm edging Caden Lane by 0.06 seconds.
The Ottumwa swim team will begin to taper in preparation for the district meet at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center on Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.