OTTUMWA — It was already a special night for the Ottumwa High School swimming program.
Luis Garcia just made sure that it finished on a thrilling note. The native from Spain was part of four wins in four races for the Bulldog boys, closing out a decisive CIML Metro conference dual win over Des Moines Lincoln by edging out Will Chase in the final leg of the 400-yard free relay by .29 seconds, erasing a one-second deficit over the final two laps of the night as Ottumwa polished off a 102-68 victory over the Railsplitters and a 129-32 non-conference triumph over Keokuk.
"I knew not to get too comfortable based on our recent history with Des Moines Lincoln," Ottumwa head girls swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "About midway through the dual, I told the boys to keep pushing. I know how strong a team that Lincoln is. They showed that in the final race.
"In all the years I've been around the program, never have we beat Lincoln. I understand their ability. I just kept telling the boys to keep focused. It's a testament to the depth we have where we can strategically fill the races to get 1-2 finishes, or to go 1-3-4. That's how we beat Lincoln. It was due to that depth."
Garcia has only added to the depth of Ottumwa's talent this season as the foreign exchange student from Spain won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.71 seconds. Chase pursued Garcia in three different races with Garcia beating the Des Moines Lincoln junior by 3.98 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a winning time of 2:10.29, before pulling away from Chase by 5.2 seconds in the butterfly.
Those individual wins helped Ottumwa put away the first dual win in nearly two decades over Lincoln with a battle of Bulldog teammates in the 100-yard breaststroke locking up the dual. Nathan Calhoun narrowly edged Ashton Gevock by .34 seconds as both cracked 1:08 with Calhoun winning the race in 1:07.23 after the two teamed up to win the 200-yard medley (1:47.11) and 200-yard free (1:37.95) relay races.
"It was a great night. Everyone did really good," Gevock said. "I think it's been over 15 years since we've beaten Lincoln, but we've got a lot of swimmers. This is the best our team has ever been. I feel like, in every meet, everyone on our team gets a little bit faster."
Garcia proved to be a little bit faster in the final 100 yards of the night as Ottumwa and Lincoln battled it out in the 400 relay with the lead never growing bigger than two seconds at any point. Harrison Eighmy was able to edge ahead of Cason Palm by a second heading into the anchor leg with Chase trying to finally hold off Garcia.
Instead, the Ottumwa senior cut the lead to a quarter-of-a-second heading into the final lap. Garcia was able to narrowly edge out in front as both swimmers headed for home with both teams and all the fans rising to their feet for the thrilling finish as Garcia was able to edge Chase, clinching a winning time of 3:36.77 for the Bulldogs.
"I was kind of nervous because of how even it was heading into the final lap," Garcia said. "I just started getting into it and got more confident after the first 25 (yards). I felt like I was faster, but it was still so close going into the final leg.
"It feels really good to come through like that. It wasn't just my win, but it was a win for the team. That was my highlight. I was so happy doing what I could to support the team."
Ottumwa (4-1, 1-0 CIML Metro) heads to the Grinnell Invitational on Saturday.