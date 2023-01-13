DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys swimming team scored a pair of Iowa Alliance conference dual wins on Thursday.
The Bulldogs topped Mason City, 63-31, while swimming past Des Moines East, 67-27, winning 10 of the 11 varsity races in the meet. Jonathan Miller, Ashton Gevock and Cason Palm were all part of four wins in four races during the meet.
"The boys swam so many lifetime-best times. It was so exciting to watch one race after another," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "I was so proud of seeing the results of their hard work."
Miller, Gevock and Palm closed out the night winning the 400-yard medley relay in 3:40.41. Palm was part of a winning swim in the 200-yard medley relay with Drew Twohill, Nathan Calhoun and Long Nguyen in 1:40.5 while Miller, Gevock, Calhoun and Nguyen opened the meet posting a win in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:47.66.
Besides the winning swims from the Bulldogs, several OHS athletes had successful nights competing in new individual events.
"Gavin Shaw swam his first 100 freestyle, rising up to a new challenge and doing it well," Langland said. "Our experienced swimmers secured first-place points and paired some of these with personal best times."
Multiple Bulldog swimmers scored multiple individual varsity wins on Thursday. Palm picked up victories in both the 50-yard (25.48) and 100-yard (55.3) freestyle races while Miller scored victories in both the 100-yard butterfly (56.41) and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.41.
Gevock went the distance to finish first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:16.72 before picking up the win in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.51. Calhoun earned the win in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:15, edging Des Moines East senior Ryan Trujillo by just over a quarter-of-a-second.
"We were all proud of every swimmer for everything they achieved," Langland said. "It was a great double dual against two wonderful teams. It was a fun night and great way to experience our last dual meet away from home this season."
Ottumwa will be back on the road on Saturday, competing in Burlington at the Grayhound Invitational. Action gets underway at 10 a.m.
