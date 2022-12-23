IOWA CITY — There was nothing to lose last Saturday for the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team.
The last meet before the holiday break brought the Bulldogs to Iowa City, the host city of the Iowa High School boys state swimming meet. Facing many of the same athletes that will be competing at the University of Iowa's home pool in two months, the Bulldogs got their feet wet in several new events at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center competing in Iowa City High's Little Hawk Invitational.
Jonathan Miller did a little more than just dip a toe into his first varsity swim in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Ottumwa freshman swam a personal record in the event winning the first of three heats easily in 1:04.37 keeping the lead until the third and final heat on the way to a fifth-place finish, lowering his previous personal best set back in February by 0.08 seconds.
"I just felt good. I hadn't swam it for awhile, so I just went into ready to give it all I had," Miller said of the breaststroke. "Ashton (Gevock) and I had a deal going into the meet. If I swam the breaststroke, he'd do the 100 backstroke. That was kind of fun."
Miller got the better end of the deal, even by Gevock's own admission. The Ottumwa sophomore placed in the top 10 of the backstroke, finishing eighth in 1:00.41.
"It's been a little over a year since I swam the backstroke," Gevock said. "It was nice to try a new event this season, but I've got a lot of work to do if I'm going to catch Johnny.
"I gave Ashton some tips," Miller joked. "I told him if he would have beaten my time, I would have owed some money."
Miller and Gevock closed out the final meet of 2022 on opposite ends of a seventh-place swim for Ottumwa in the 400-yard free relay. Cason Palm and Cameron Manary provided the middle 200 yards as the Bulldogs closed out the first half of the current season completing the final race on Saturday in 3:36.54.
"I felt pretty good about my opening leg of the relay, especially coming right off the swim I had in the breaststroke," Miller said. "I'm going to have some choices to make in the second half of the season. Having the breaststroke, backstroke and 400 relay all coming back-to-back-to-back, I'll probably end up having to chose one between the breaststroke and the backstroke. It will all come down how I do in the next couple of meets out of the holiday break."
Miller and Gevock opened the day leading off the 200-yard medley relay for the Ottumwa swimmers. Nathan Calhoun and Manary finished out a meet-opening time of 1:46.12, good for sixth place overall in the Little Hawk Invite, scoring the first of the eventual 149-point total that allowed the Bulldogs to place eighth overall just 9.5 points behind Iowa Alliance conference rival Des Moines Roosevelt.
"You look at the times most of our swimmers put up, considering the hard work they're putting in, they put up some really good times," Ottumwa boys swimming coach Joe Gevock said. "The boys are putting in two-a-days and still producing good times. I was really happy with Ashton's butterfly. He took two seconds off that. Now, he's got an idea in each event he swam in this meet of what his time looks like and what he's capable of.
"We'll see a lot of these swimmers that we saw in this meet in the final heats of the state meet. There were some very fast guys."
Ottumwa returns from the holiday break for an Iowa Alliance dual at Des Moines Roosevelt on Jan. 5. The Bulldogs will be gearing up not just for the Railsplitters, but ultimately for what many OHS swimmers hope will be their second trip to Iowa City in February to compete at the state swim meet.
"I'm impressed with how hard the entire team is working," Joe Gevock said. "Everyone is pushing. Over Christmas break, we'll have some good opportunities to have some good practices and get even better.
"We've been working hard, but we can always work harder," Miller added. "We just have to push ourselves to be even better than what we are. Practices are where you get good and we just have to push ourselves even harder there."
