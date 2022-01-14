DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys swimming team took their best shot at knocking off the top program in the CIML Metro conference.
In the end, Des Moines Roosevelt was able to prevail, preventing the Bulldogs from closing in on the program's first Metro dual championship. Connor Smith's win in the 200-yard individual medley helped the Roughriders rally from an early deficit, giving Roosevelt the first of six wins in the final nine varsity events in a 98-72 win over Ottumwa.
"We had such an exciting meet," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "We did not win, but we had a lot of fun trying."
Nathan Calhoun, Ashton Gevock, Luis Garcia and Cameron Manary sparked the Bulldogs early by winning a competitive 200-yard medley relay to open the dual. Garcia swam away from Smith in the third leg of the relay, opening a three-second lead for Ottumwa on the way to posting a winning time of 1:47.59.
"After winning the first event, we could feel the energy shift from their team," Langland said. "We knew we had woken them up."
Carson Shively added a win in the 200-yard freestyle, edging Jacob DeLange by just under two seconds in a time of 1:57.65. Garcia picked up an individual win in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing the race in 54.34 seconds, the second of the four wins by OHS swimmers in the individual events.
"As the meet went on, we continued to rattle the cage," Langland said. "Our boys swam close races and competed with impressive times."
Gevock and Shively battled it out for a 1-2 finish in the 500-yard freestyle for the Bulldogs with Gevock winning the race in 5:13.89. Calhoun and Gevock went 1-2 in the 100-yard breaststroke with Calhoun edging Gevock by .39 seconds with a winning time of 1:07.13.
"We are looking forward to the (Metro) conference championships to see what adjustments we can make to give our team a sincere shot of finishing well as a team," Langland said.
On deck for the Ottumwa swimmers (5-2, 2-1 CIML Metro) is a trip to Burlington, weather permitting, on Saturday morning for the Grayhound Invitational.