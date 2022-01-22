DES MOINES – For the first time in program history, the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team put themselves in position to challenge Des Moines Roosevelt for a CIML Metro conference championship.
The Bulldogs nearly brought home that first Metro team title on Saturday, coming up just 7.5 points short of the Roughriders. Ottumwa led all schools in the meet by winning seven of the 11 varsity conference championship races, finishing 438 points.
"We've never been that close to winning the Metro conference title. We did this by having some super-special performances," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "These boys have so much to be proud of for the heart they showed."
While Roosevelt was able to hold off Ottumwa for the team title, the Bulldogs closed out the conference meet by winning a thrilling race to the finish in the 400 free relay over the Roughriders. Luis Garcia completed a perfect run to four conference championships by edging Connor Smith in the final leg of the race as Ottumwa's time of 3:33.84 edged Roosevelt by 0.15 seconds.
"When Luis made his final turn, it was clear he was working every yard to attempt an upset," Langland said. "The crowd was yelling. Swimmers were jumping up and down. The excitement filled the room!
"When Luis hit the wall and won the race, our team and families went wild! He (Luis) received a hero's welcome from the entire team when he swam down to the shallow end of pool where they were all waiting for him. It was an incredible sight. It was a clear image of what this team represents. There is a team unity and support for all teammates."
Garcia also claimed the CIML Metro conference 100-yard backstroke as the only swimmer in the race to crack a minute, finishing the race in 59.89 seconds, after winning the 100-yard butterfly in 55.1. Garcia, Cameron Manary, Nathan Calhoun and Ashton Gevock opened the day winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1:48.66.
Gevock matched Garcia by winning four Metro conference titles, claiming the 500-yard freestyle in 5:17.55 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.22 in a 1-2 finish with Calhoun for the Bulldogs. Carson Shively also earned an individual Metro championship for Ottumwa, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:59.22 while joining Manary, Gevock and Garcia in the 400 free relay win.