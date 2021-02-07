DAVENPORT — One year after setting a new school record in the 50-yard freestyle, Kevin Kretz broke his own mark on Saturday in one of four state-qualifying swims for the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team.
Kretz lowered his own school record in the 50-yard freestyle at Saturday's state qualifying meet, finishing fourth at Davenport Central in a time of 21.37 seconds. Kretz will head back to state with the seventh-fastest state qualifying time seeking to medal at state for the second straight year.
Ottumwa finished fifth with 181 total points in the Davenport Central district. Kretz will also compete in the 100-yard freestyle with the 10th-fastest qualifying time, finishing third in the district meet in 47.43 seconds.
Joining Kretz to compete in the 100-yard freestyle at state is Ottumwa teammate Armel Bazin. The Bulldog senior placed eighth at Saturday's state qualifying meet in 49.25 seconds, making it to state with the 28th-fastest time.
Bazin and Kretz joined Maxwell Thomason in qualifying for both the 200 and 400-yard free relay races. Nathan Calhoun joined his Ottumwa teammates on the 200-yard free relay, which qualified 23rd in the state finishing third in the state qualifying meet in 1:32.71 while Carson Shively advanced to state as part of the 400 free relay team with the 18th-fastest time in the state in 3:22.24, placing fourth at Davenport Central.
"All the swimmers did well. It was exciting to watch them achieve substantial time drops," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "Our 500 swimmers all dropped a lot of time. Carson finished his 500 season with an impressive 5:19. Cason Palm demonstrated again his natural ability by turning in fast 50 and 100 times.
"Armel went even faster with the starting leg of the 400 free relay, swimming a 48-second split. Nathan will swim at state in his freshman season. Maxwell helped secure two relays to state his final season swimming for OHS. Carson had an all time best split in 400 free relay."
Centerville finished seventh in the Southeast Polk state qualifier with 117 points. The Big Reds finished the season placing in the top 10 of five different events at the district meet, led a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:49.78.
BOYS SWIMMING
Ottumwa Regional Results
50 yard freestyle - 4. Kevin Kretz 21.37 (qualified for state seventh); 18. Cason Palm 25.05; 20. Zane Kirubakaran 28.92.
100 yard freestyle - 3. Kevin Kretz 47.43 (qualified for state 10th); 8. Armel Bazin 49.25 (qualified for state 28th); 15. Cason Palm 57.88.
200 yard free relay - 3. 1:32.71 (Armel Bazin, Maxwell Thomason, Nathan Calhoun, Kevin Kretz) (Qualified for state 23rd).
400 yard free relay - 4. 3:22.24 (Armel Bazin, Maxwell Thomason, Carson Shively, Kevin Kretz) (Qualified for state 18th).
200 yard medley relay - 5. 1:47.64.
200 yard freestyle - 14. Garrett Flannagan 2:36.91; 17. Drew Twohill 2:41.14; 19. Dallen Rippey 2:47.5.
500 yard freestyle - 7. Carson Shively 5:19.08; 11. Camden Cormeny 7:24.84; 12. Carter Thompson 7:25.41.
100 backstroke - 14. Jacob Blunt 1:12.64.
100 breaststroke - 7. Nathan Calhoun 1:10.48; 11. Rece Budde 1:12.18; 17. Garrett Flannagan 1:23.92.
Centerville Regional Results
200 yard medley relay - 4. 1:49.78.
200 yard freestyle - 19. Justin Walker 2:13.14; 20. Gavin Knight 2:26.58.
200 yard individual medley - 15. Nate Sells 2:32.35.
50 yard freestyle - 6. John White 22.73; 17. Reece Sells 24.25; 18. Jobi Smith 24.28.
100 yard freestyle - 7. John White 50.54; 19. Reece Sells 55.95; 22. Brady Belloma 59.53.
500 yard freestyle - 17. Grant Wilson 6:35.21.
200 yard free relay - 6. 1:35.3.
100 backstroke - 13. Jobi Smith 1:05.18; 18. Justin Walker 1:14.84.
100 breaststroke - 11. Devin Myhr 1:06.4; 18. Nate Sells 1:22.68.
400 free relay - 7. 4:05.62.