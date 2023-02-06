MARION — Remember the why.
It's been a common theme this season for the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team. On Friday, in the final team dinner before Saturday's state-qualifying district meet Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center, head coach Cherie Langland reminded her swimmers that the why had arrived.
"Whenever we've been in the middle of a difficult workout, we would tell them to remember the why. There was a reason they were doing this," Langland said. "This is the why. This district meet. This is why they've had those tough sets. That's why some have trained very hard twice a day."
All that training and all that hard work paid off immediately on Saturday at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center. Jonathan Miller, Ashton Gevock, Nathan Calhoun and Cameron Manary produced a medal-winning time of 1:40.29 in the opening 200-yard medley relay, finishing third in the district meet while qualifying 13th overall for the 24-team state race.
There would be more medals and more state berths to celebrate by the end of the day. Five Bulldog swimmers qualified for seven different events, lifting Ottumwa into a share of fourth place with Muscatine as both teams scored 207 points in the eight-team district meet.
"We've often reflected so many times on the depth of this program and the depth of this team, in particular," Langland said. "We will get these reminders like that as the season unfolded. Seeing our team up there that high in the final team standings is as high as we've finished in quite some time at districts.
"I always feel so much better when the first race finishes and it goes how we planned. Once it goes how it was planned, we know that the boys are prepared. We know that everyone is going to do well and that they're going to swim as we hoped that they swim."
Miller and Gevock qualified in all four events the Ottumwa teammates competed in. Competing in a high school district meet for the first time, Miller qualified for his first high school state swimming meet in both the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly before the Bulldog freshman closed out the day opening a fourth-place swim in the 400-yard free relay.
"That first race (the 200-yard medley relay) really set the tone. I was feeling great after that race," Miller said. "I usually only go about 27 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke. I went 25.73 in this meet. It just felt really good. I was really moving."
Miller will make his state debut on Friday at the University of Iowa Recreation and Wellness Center in the 100-yard butterfly after finishing fourth Saturday at districts in 54.8 seconds, qualifying 26th out of 32 state swimmers in the event. The Bulldog freshman finished third in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.4 seconds, qualifying 20th overall.
"I didn't expect to hit 54 seconds in the butterfly," Miller said. "There's not really one swim that stood out more than any of the others. They all went great. I'm really happy with myself."
Gevock, meanwhile, earned individual medals on Saturday and state berths in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle. Before finishing third in the breaststroke in 1:00.45, posting the 17th-overall fastest state-qualifying time, Gevock nearly tracked down a district title ultimately finishing second to Cedar Rapids Jefferson junior Sheppard West in 4:56.44 producing the 23rd-best qualifying time for state in the event.
"That was one hard race. It was a struggle every step of the way, but it was worth it," Gevock said of the 500. "I had my eyes on possibly winning the race. He (West) really pulled through in the end.
"That was probably the most physically painful race of my life. I was trying to find more energy in those final laps. I used everything."
Gevock found enough to come back with solid swims in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 400-yard free relay. Calhoun, already locked into his second state swim meet following the impressive opening swim in the 200-yard medley relay, nearly qualified for the 100-yard breaststroke earning a district medal with a fifth-place finish on Saturday in 1:03.2, just .33 seconds shy of a state berth.
"That's a time I've been wanting to get for a very long time," Calhoun said. "After swimming a 24-second split in the medley, I was ready to go. That swim made everything go a lot better for everyone on the team."
Manary, returning successfully from injury to qualify for his second straight state swimming meet, earned an individual medal and state berth in the 50-yard freestyle dashing up and down the pool in 22.66 seconds to qualifying 29th out of 32 state swimmers. Joining Manary in that race, as well as qualifying for the 100-yard freestyle, is Centerville junior John White after posting the 14th-fastest swim in the 50 freestyle in 21.86 seconds and the 26th-fastest 100 freestyle swim in 49.44.
"I didn't swim a 22-second 50 until districts last year. I've been striving all year to hit that 21-second mark," White said. "I'm happy with where I'm at. It was a little bit of a struggle to get those times down where I wanted. This year, I'm fully in it both mentally and physically. I'm feel a lot better about everything this year."
