Boys swimming: Ottumwa swimmers score wins at Roosevelt

DES MOINES — Asthon Gevock and Jonathan Miller secured a pair of individual wins while helping the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team pick up a pair of relay victories on Thursday during an Iowa Alliance conference dual at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Roan Walsmith scored wins in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races as the Roughriders secured a 103-67 win over the Bulldogs. Roosevelt picked up a win in the 200 free relay in 1:37.44 while Jacob DeLange scored the victory in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.01 seconds as the Bulldogs went in shorthanded with sophomore Cameron Manary suffering a knee injury on Wednesday.
"The swimmers that competed did an amazing job," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "Some of those times were incredible and right where we need them to be at this point of the season."
Gevock dominated the 200-yard free relay for Ottumwa as the only swimmer in the race to break two minutes finishing in 1:52.99. The Bulldog sophomore added a win in the 500-yard freestyle, winning by nearly 15 seconds in a time of 5:11.26.
Miller picked up individuals wins for Ottumwa in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.05) and the 100-yard backstroke, breaking a minute finishing the race in 58.72 seconds. Gevock and Miller joined Drew Twohill and Cason Palm, winning the 400-yard free relay in 3:43.31 while teaming up with Nathan Calhoun and Long Nguyen to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:47.02. Calhoun added a win for Ottumwa in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.07, edging Quentin Moore by less than three seconds.
"We had incredible success with the races that we swam and the times that we achieved," Langland said. "We had guys challenge themselves into new raced that they hadn't swam before. Our team was really supporting each other. That was inspiring to see."
The Ottumwa boys swim team (4-2, 1-2 Iowa Alliance) returns to the pool next Thursday for a conference triangular meet with Mason City at Des Moines East. Action gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
