ALBIA — Devin Kimbell is no stranger to highly intense competition, having wrestled at Albia High School.
It was a little bit different on Friday, however, at the Albia City Park against Oskaloosa junior Cam Cassens. While it may not have been quite as intense as staring down an opponent eye to eye on the mat, Kimbell found himself in a dramatic battle for a win in singles play trying to help the Blue Demon boys tennis team secure their first dual victory.
"You get that adrenaline really pumping when you're wrestling someone and it's coming right down to the final seconds," Kimbell said. "In tennis, your heart starts racing every time you try to get the ball back over the net. In both sports, you have to learn to focus when you're in those moments."
Kimbell won his first match in his first tiebreaker, taking a 7-2 win over Cassens in the No. 3 singles match to earn the 9-8 victory for Albia. The Blue Demons wouldn't lose another match against the Indians, taking a 7-2 win in a southern Iowa battle of tennis teams each seeking their first dual wins of the season.
"Finishing shots was a big key for us," Albia head tennis coach Josh Simms said. "Tennis is a mind sport. The boys played with consistency, didn't get too ahead of themselves and fought right through to the finish."
Despite early 8-0 wins from Cooper Rupprecht and Ethan Stek, Oskaloosa (0-4) could not find its first dual win in three years. Tony Witt, the longest-tenured active coach in any sport entering his 25th season at the helm of the Indian tennis program, remains optimistic especially with how Oskaloosa has played in the postseason having qualified for team substate play with top-three district finishes.
“I've always said and preached to the kids that it doesn’t matter about the regular season record as long as they keep improving and getting better as the season goes,” Witt said. “Our main goal is to be playing our best tennis at the end of the season. We've had a lot of good close matches against some very good teams this season. We're a young team with only three returning players. I think Cam is getting tired of tiebreakers. He's lost in tiebreakers in each of our last two duals."
Albia (1-3) began to respond after being shutout in the first two singles matches as Nick Garza secured an 8-1 win over Myles Strait in the top singles match. The Blue Demons senior finished off the dual with an 8-2 win in the top doubles match, teaming with Gage Oddo to beat Strait and Rupprecht 8-2.
"I've been in a slump the past two meets, but I played well to get two wins," Garza said. "It probably helped to get some practice in before this dual. We had a better idea what to expect and how to counter it."
Oddo earned an 8-5 win for Albia in the No. 2 singles match over Jacob Jones while Matthew Selby won 8-5 over Jakob Stek in the No. 4 singles match, helping lift Albia to a 4-2 lead in the dual heading into doubles play. Selby and Kennick Eastlick clinched the first dual win of the season for the Blue Demons, winning 8-3 in the No. 3 doubles match over Jakob and Ethan Stek securing the fifth of Albia's seven straight wins over the Indians.
"The mindset of these tennis players, especially when they play multiple sports, really carries over to finish strong," Simms said. "That's been my message all season to these guys. If you think negative, the result is going to be negative. You've got to stay positive and continue to fight."
