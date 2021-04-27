WEST DES MOINES — The closest 11-0 dual Mark Hanson has ever seen.
That's how the head coach of the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team described Tuesday's dual with ninth-ranked (2A) Dowling Catholic. The Maroons were able to win all 11 matches against the Bulldogs, but were seven points away from losing as many as four matches with six matches in total involving some form of tiebreakers.
"It really could have been 6-5 either way," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Mark Hanson said. "I'm really pleased with our performance staying in matches and giving ourselves chances to win. We just couldn't quite get over the top when we needed that big point."
Zarren Kirubakaran was part twice part of heartbreaking results, losing third-set tiebreakers against Marcus Stutz in the No. 6 singles match and to the combination of Stutz and Jerry Patterson in the No. 3 doubles match. After dropping an 11-9 third-set tiebreaker in single play, Kirubakaran and Clayton Ferguson lost 10-8 in a decisive doubles tiebreaker.
"Zarren was down 9-7 in the tiebreaker (of singles play) and tied it at 9-9, so that was a match we thought we were going to get," Hanson said. "Trey Hull was in another one. He was up 6-2 in his seven-point tiebreaker. He had four set points to force a third-set tiebreaker and lost the last six points (against David Klemm in the No. 3 singles match). You hope those situations will even out, but those are the things you only get better at being in those situations. Most of our guys haven't been in situations like that."
Kirubakaran secured titles in both singles and doubles and doubles play for the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team, helping the Bulldogs come within a point of winning the team championship at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday. Kirubakaran teamed with Ferguson to win the No. 3 doubles title after securing the No. 6 singles title during the tournament.
Ottumwa brought home three titles from Dankwardt Park. Lucas Barnes also claimed the No. 5 singles championship while Toby Schmidt and Cale Leonard won the top doubles title.
On Tuesday, Barnes and Leonard lose a first-set tiebreaker 7-3 during a loss to Klemm and Aiden Schultheis in the No. 2 doubles match. Barnes also lost a tough No. 5 singles match, 6-3 and 6-4, to Adam Bialzak.
"Lucas had deuce several times in his singles match. He was just about two or three points away from winning either of those sets," Hanson said. "I think the guys are encouraged when you compete with a team like Dowling, but a little subdued. I know they feel like this one got away from them."
Ottumwa (3-4) finished with 20 points in the tournament, one shy of the winning 21-point total by Keokuk, on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs were just short several times against the Maroons including a 10-8 opening-set tiebreaker loss for Matt Nderi and Jarrett Wellings in No. 4 doubles play and a decisive 10-7 third-set tiebreaker loss in No. 5 doubles play suffered by Quintin Hull and Cason Palm.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, there's plenty of tennis to be played later this week as Ottumwa will have a chance to bounce back with three duals in two days. Ottumwa will head to Des Moines to make-up a CIML Metro dual at East on Thursday at noon before heading to Lincoln for a regularly-scheduled Metro meeting with the Railsplitters later in the day with a non-conference trip to Burlington scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m.
"I think we have a chance to win all three of them," Hanson said. "We're able to get all our practices in. I've got a group of kids that love to play tennis."
BOYS TENNIS
No. 9 (2A) Dowling Catholic 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Daniel Lu (D) def. Toby Schmidt (O), 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Schultheis (D) def. Matt Nderi (O), 6-1, 6-4; David Klemm (D) def. Trey Hull (O), 6-3, 7-6 (6); Jerry Patterson (D) def. Clayton Ferguson (O), 6-3, 6-2; Adam Bialzak (D) def. Lucas Barnes (O), 6-3, 6-4; Marcus Stutz (D) def. Zarren Kirubakaran (O), 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11-9).
Doubles results
Lu and Bialzak (D) def. Schmidt and T. Hull (O), 6-1, 6-0; Schultheis and Klemm (D) def. Barnes and Cale Leonard (O), 7-6 (3), 6-0; Patterson and Stutz (D) def. Ferguson and Kirubakaran (O), 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8); Drake Eastman and David Roberts (D) def. Nderi and Jarrett Wellings (O), 7-6 (8), 7-5; Ted Townsend and Jack Seda (D) def. Quintin Hull and Cason Palm (O), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7).