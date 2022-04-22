DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys tennis team got back on the winning track on Thursday, bouncing back from a tough loss to sixth-ranked (2A) Waukee to sweep Des Moines North in their CIML Metro conference opener.
The Bulldogs didn't drop a game in doubles play after winning 72 of the 80 games played in six singles matches. Quintin Hull, Jarrett Wellings and Logan Storto all had perfect days on the court, sweeping through their three singles matches before helping collect three of the five 6-0, 6-0 wins in doubles action.
"I'm glad to see Des Moines North has a full team," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "Coming off the tough match with Waukee, which featured seven tiebreakers, it was nice to see the boys pick up an easy win."
Ottumwa (2-2, 1-0 CIML Metro) will face Des Moines East in a conference dual on Monday afternoon.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottumwa 11, Des Moines North 0
Singles results
Toby Schmidt (O) def. Rune Nielsen (N), 6-2, 6-0; Trey Hull (O) def. Ro Maung (N), 6-2, 6-3; Quintin Hull (O) def. Sebastian Hardee (N), 6-0, 6-0; Jarrett Wellings (O) def. Sully Cavanh (N), 6-0, 6-0; Logan Storto (O) def. Isacc Keopaseuth (N), 6-0, 6-0; Blake Myers (O) def. Scott Nguyen (N), 6-0, 6-1
Doubles results
Schmidt and Storto (O) def. Nielsen and Maung (N), 6-0, 6-0; T. Hull and Wellings (O) def. Hardee and Cavanh (N), 6-0, 6-0; Wellings and Myers (O) def. Keopauseuth and Nguyen (N), 6-0, 6-0; Tyse Baker and Zach Shoemaker (O) won 6-0, 6-0; Fernando Guererro and North Lindell (O) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6 (2A) Waukee 9, Ottumwa 2
Singles results
Quinn Monson (W) def. Toby Schmidt (O), 6-2, 6-2; Ayush Jha (W) def. Trey Hull (O), 4-6, 6-0, 1-0 (6); Quintin Hull (O) def. Abhi Kayithi (W), 6-1, 7-5; Ben McGuire (W) def. Jarrett Wellings (O), 6-4, 6-3; Lewis Barry (W) def. Logan Storto (O), 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (8); Blake Myers (O) def. Wesley McPike (W), 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (4).
Doubles results
Monson and Jha (W) def. Schmidt and Storto (O), 6-0, 6-0; Kayithi and McGuire (W) def. T. Hull and Q. Hull (O), 6-4, 7-6 (4); Barry and McPike (W) def. Wellings and Myers (O), 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (4); Will Bower and Nathan Crenshaw (W) def. Tyse Barker and Zach Shoemaker (O), 6-4, 6-4; Maanas Garimella and Vishruth Pinna (W) def. North Lindell and Fernando Guererro (O), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 1-0 (2).