FAIRFIELD — At least there were second-place medals to hand out on Saturday.
Every other piece of hardware went back home with Ottumwa Bulldogs. One year removed from sharing the team championship with Fairfield Maharishi in their home tournament, Ottumwa shared nothing on Saturday at the Fairfield Middle School tennis complex bringing home sweeping through 27 matches, bringing home first place in all six singles and three doubles divisions racking up 178 points in the process to win the team championship by 52 over the Pioneers to finish the regular season with a flourish.
“There’s a little bit of extra pride for us to win all nine titles, being that it’s our tournament,” Jarrett Wellings said after winning the No. 4 singles title and the No. 2 doubles title with Trey Hull. “Last year, we were competitive enough to be among the top 16 teams in the state, but we lost three seniors and had to replace half of our varsity line-up.
“Half of a new line-up. New first-year coach. There were not a ton of expectations coming into the season. After the first few meets, we kept winning. It’s just kind of kept rolling from there.”
Rolling all the way up to Iowa City on Monday, where the Bulldogs carried the momentum of Saturday’s tournament win in the district singles and doubles tournament hosted by Liberty High School. Ottumwa was able to secure one more dual at home after finishing second to Linn-Mar with 16 points, setting up a 2A substate preliminary rematch with Burlington on Friday at Jon Kneen Courts with sophomore Toby Schmidt clinching a spot in the 2A boys state tennis singles tournament.
“The boys are playing their best and I love it,” Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. “I didn’t know what I was getting handed, but this certainly isn’t what I expected heading into this season. I give a lot of credit to Mr. (Mark) Hanson. He coached these guys well. I’m putting my own spin on it. They’re taking something from both worlds and getting stuff done.”
Schmidt followed up his perfect run to the No. 1 singles and doubles title in Ottumwa’s home tournament on Saturday by clinching his first state tournament trip Monday advancing to the district championship match at Iowa City Liberty. Seeded second after playing the entire season at the top of the Bulldogs’ varsity lineup, Schmidt beat Burlington junior Rich Bliesener in the quarterfinals before booking his trip to Cedar Rapids with a semifinal win over third-seeded Muscatine junior Sam Emmert.
“The way we played on Saturday was definitely the boost we needed going into Monday,” Roberts said. “The boys had to play some really tough people. They just rode that boost through our practice on Sunday right into the district tournament.”
Maharishi also advanced to team substate play on Monday, finishing second to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the 1A district singles and doubles tournament. The Pioneers edged out Mount Pleasant by a single point, 11-10, earning the right to host the Panthers on Thursday morning in a substate preliminary at 9 a.m.
“Ottumwa has become a really nice team. They gave us a really good test on Saturday,” Fairfield Maharishi boys tennis head coach Steve Briggs said. “It’s fun. The boys saw some of the best players in the state on Monday. I think Cedar Rapids Xavier is going to win the triple crown this year. It takes a little bit of good luck, but they’re solid. We’ve got some good local teams as well. We’re looking forward to Thursday.”
Fairfield teammate Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes nearly lifted the Trojans into that substate preliminary dual with Maharishi, clinching a trip to the Class 1A state doubles tournament in Waterloo by dramatically finishing second in Monday’s district tournament. After rallying to win a 10-7 third-set tiebreaker in the quarterfinals over Keokuk teammate Thomas Nemeck and Brendan Worster, Flanagan and Hannes pulled out a thrilling 12-10 third-set tiebreak in the decisive semifinal match over second-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier teammates Trenton Link and Ryan Schmidt.