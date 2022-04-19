OTTUMWA – Blake Myers bounced back from a tough 10-8 loss on Monday to Urbandale senior Michael Miller, earning one of two wins for the Ottumwa boys tennis team on Tuesday at sixth-ranked (2A) Waukee.
Myers and Quintin Hull, who earned a win in the No. 3 singles match on Monday, both secured wins on Tuesday against the Warriors. The Bulldogs had leads in several of the matches, but ultimately lost 9-2 on the road in the CIML dual.
"Waukee is a really good school and have some very good players," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "We had some really close second sets which led us into three decisive tiebreakers in the top six singles matches."
Trailing 4-2 heading into doubles play, Ottumwa had chances to challenge the Warriors taking two matches into third-set tiebreakers. Waukee was able to pull out those matches, clinching the dual win.
"Overall, we had some very close matches and my guys played as best as they could against a very tough school," Roberts said.
Ottumwa (1-2) will open CIML Metro conference action at Des Moines North on Thursday.