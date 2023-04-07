DES MOINES — Just three days after competing in his first match of his junior season, Ottumwa junior Toby Schmidt made a winning return to singles play on Thursday as part of an Iowa Alliance south division boys tennis dual at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Schmidt, a state singles tournament qualifier last season, picked up right where he left off sweeping Will Bright in the top singles match 6-1 and 6-4. Schmidt would be part of half the wins for the Bulldog boys in a 7-4 dual loss to the Roughriders, teaming up with Logan Storto to earn a 6-3, 6-2 sweep in the top doubles match over Bright and Graeme Kempkes.
"We had some close games that got away from us," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "We have not really had a practice since last week, so we were pretty rusty coming off a few matches and weather days. Getting Toby into both singles and doubles was great. I'm looking forward to him playing more."
Storto earned a win in the No. 3 singles match for the Bulldogs, edging Teegan Van Ngoy 7-6 and 6-3. Jarrett Wellings and Moses Merrill also scored a victory for Ottumwa in the No. 3 doubles match claiming a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Adrien Ibsen and Drew Israel.
"This dual could have easily gone the other direction if we had some more practice," Roberts said.
Ottumwa (2-1, 1-1 Iowa Alliance) is back in action next Friday at home against Dowling Catholic.
BOYS TENNIS
Des Moines Roosevelt 7, Ottumwa 4
Singles results
Toby Schmidt (O) def. Will Bright (R), 6-1, 6-4; Graeme Kempkes (R) def. Jarrett Wellings (O), 6-2, 6-3; Logan Storto (O) def. Teegan Van Ngoy (R), 7-6, 6-3; Jack Kehoe (R) def. Dominick Rath (O), 6-2, 6-1; Elliott Cataldi (R) def. Fernando Guerrero Chapula (O), 7-5, 6-2; Adrien Ibsen (R) def. Moses Merrill (O), 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles results
Schmidt and Storto (O) def. Bright and Kempkes (R), 6-3, 6-2; Kehoe and Cataldi (R) def. Guerrero Chapula and Rath (O), 6-3, 6-1; Wellings and Merrill (O) def. Ibsen and Drew Israel (R), 6-3, 6-4; Zane Kenney and Caden Havlicek (R) def. Josh Shoemaker and Caleb Zeigler (O), 6-3, 6-4; Jake Levich and Jacob Sadiq (R) def. Jose Leyva-Gramajo and Roderick Rath (O), 6-0, 6-0.
