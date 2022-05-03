WAUKEE — Kaden Taylor and Kellan Croatt swept through 12 straight games in straight-set wins for fourth-ranked (2A) Waukee Northwest in the top two singles matches, leading the Wolves to a 11-0 CIML dual win over the Ottumwa boys tennis team on Tuesday.
Ottumwa senior Quintin Hull suffered his first singles loss of the season, falling 6-2 and 6-1 to Jake Nelson in the No. 3 singles match of the dual. The Wolves (10-0) also handed Trey Hull and Jarrett Wellings their first doubles loss as Drew Fenton and Sean Sonoiki won 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Logan Storto won a team-best six games for Ottumwa in a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Swaroop Panda in the No. 5 singles match. Fernando Guererro and North Lindell came the closest to forcing a decisive third-set tiebreaker, ultimately falling 6-0 and 6-4 in the No. 5 doubles match for the Bulldogs.
"We fought hard," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "We were just outclassed."
Ottumwa (5-3) will resume their pursuit of a CIML Metro conference title on Friday. The Bulldogs host Des Moines Hoover at Jon Kneen Courts starting at 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
No. 4 (2A) Waukee Northwest 11, Ottumwa 0
Singles results
Kaden Taylor (WN) def. Toby Schmidt (O), 6-0, 6-0; Kellan Croatt (WN) def. Trey Hull (O), 6-0, 6-0; Jake Nelson (WN) def. Quintin Hull (O), 6-2, 6-1; Drew Fenton (WN) def. Jarrett Wellings (O), 6-0, 6-1; Swaroop Panda (WN) def. Logan Storto (O), 6-3, 6-3; Sean Sonoiki (WN) def. Blake Myers (O), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles results
Croatt and Nelson (WN) def. Schmidt and Storto (O), 6-2, 6-1; Fenton and Sonoiki (W) def. T. Hull and Wellings (O), 6-2, 6-1; Timmy Stradling and Gavin Leuck (WN) def. Q. Hull and Myers (O), 6-2, 6-1; Ryan Cooper and Owen Nielsen (WN) def. Tyse Barker and Joshua Shoemaker (O), 6-0, 6-2; Spencer Paulsen and Joe Carstens (WN) def. North Lindell and Fernando Guererro (O), 6-0, 6-4.