MUSCATINE — A season that began with so many questions ended right back where the previous season ended.
For the second straight year, the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team battled one of the top programs in the state in the Class 2A substate semifinals. Ottumwa wrapped up a 9-4 season with a 5-0 loss to second-ranked Pleasant Valley, winning just nine games in 12 sets against the Spartans.
Pleasant Valley qualified for the Class 2A state team tournament semifinals, adding a 5-0 win over Linn-Mar later on Wednesday afternoon at Muscatine to clinch the substate championship. Joining the Spartans at the Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny on May 31 will be Iowa City West, Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley.
Jarrett Wellings was the only Ottumwa player to win at least one game in each set of his singles match on Wednesday, falling 6-2 and 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match to Nathan Barlow. Brady Adams won 6-2 and 6-0 in the No. 2 singles match of OHS senior Trey Hull while Gavin Pangan, Folu Adekunle and Mazen Alsheikha each picked up 6-1, 6-0 wins for the Spartans.
"We're getting closer to making teams like (Pleasant Valley) sweat," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "It's been exciting. We didn't really know what we had when the season began, but the guys have taken everything they've learned from myself and all the people they've learned the sport from to get stuff done."
Ottumwa's tennis season is not completely over, however. Toby Schmidt will be the first Bulldog to compete in the state singles tournament since 2016 as the OHS sophomore will open play in the 2A tournament on Tuesday, May 24, at the Veterans Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids.
"When you bring one person to state, it's something to build on as a program," Roberts said. "I hope Toby will qualify every year for state from here on out. It's something that can motivate the other, younger players to achieve the same type of success."