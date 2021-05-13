IOWA CITY — From the preseason to the regular season, the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team has enjoyed spending plenty of time on Jon Kneen Courts.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs will bring the postseason home after placing second at the Class 2A district singles and doubles tournament. Ottumwa edged out Burlington by three points for the all-important runner-up position, earning the home-court edge over the Grayhounds in the preliminary substate round.
Iowa City West, the hosting favorites of the district tournament, finished with 36 points to win the team title. The second-ranked Trojans will send six players to compete at the 2A state singles and doubles tournament with Eli Young and Jayden Shin qualifying in singles play while Mukundan Kasturirangan, Luca Chackalala, B.J. Wolf and Samir Singh advanced to compete in state doubles.
“It’s amazing that all six players are able to go to state, it’s nothing that you can take for granted, it’s an honor to be able to do so, but I think it speaks to the depth of our team that we have six guys that are all at that level,” Kasturirangan told Your Prep Sports.com. “It’s just an amazing thing that West has had there for several years now.”
Clayton Ferguson advanced to the semifinal round in singles play for Ottumwa, picking up four important team points with a 6-1, 7-5 win in the quarterfinals over Davenport Central junior Alex Lester. Zarren Kirubakaran added two points by winning his first-round match in singles play, 6-4 and 6-2, over Iowa City Liberty junior Paaring Rastogi.
"We've had practices pretty much every day that Coach (Mark) Hanson and Coach (Doug) Pumroy could be out there, which was pretty much every day," Kirubakaran said.
Trey Hull and Matt Nderi added three points for the Bulldogs, advancing to the quarterfinal round of doubles play. Cale Leonard and Lucas Barnes ultimately put Ottumwa in position to host Saturday's substate preliminary by earning two wins and six team points by advancing to the doubles semifinals, winning 6-3 and 6-4 over Iowa City Liberty teammates Carter Leick and Cooper Davenport before scoring a key three-set quarterfinal win over Davenport Central sophomores Jacob and Garrett Ellsworth.
After losing the opening set, 6-3, Leonard and Barnes rolled to a 6-0 win in the second set before taking a hard-earned decisive third set 7-5. The win ultimately vaulted Ottumwa ahead of Burlington for second place in the district tournament.
Burlington and Ottumwa will meet in the 2A substate team tournament preliminary on Saturday morning. Action gets underway at 10 a.m.
"I'm looking forward to it. I know the kids are too," Hanson said. "They'll play hard. I know they'll give me everything they've got. They want badly to bring home a championship to Ottumwa."