DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys tennis team made the most of their long day in Des Moines.
The Bulldogs won 19 of 22 varsity matches played at two different schools on Thursday. After topping Des Moines East, 9-2, in a conference dual that was originally rained out three weeks earlier, Ottumwa made it to Des Moines Lincoln for a regularly-scheduled Metro dual winning 10-1 over the Railsplitters.
Matt Nderi, Clayton Ferguson, Lucas Barnes and Zarren Kirubakaran picked up four wins on Thursday, sweeping through singles and doubles matches against both East and Lincoln. Barnes dropped just one game in four sets of singles play for the Bulldogs, scoring No. 5 singles win over East junior Isaiah Fisher and Lincoln junior Hari Koirala while Kirubakaran dropped just four games in four sets of No. 6 singles play winning 6-1, 6-0 over East senior Anthony Chouangmala and Lincoln sophomore Kyaw Thaw.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 2-0 CIML Metro) will host Des Moines Roosevelt with the CIML Metro title on the line next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottumwa 9, Des Moines East 2
Singles results
William Chhim (E) def. Toby Schmidt (O), 7-5, 6-2; Matt Nderi (O) def. Andrew Lein (E), 6-2, 6-2; Trey Hull (O) def. Jaden Luong (E), 6-0, 6-0; Clayton Ferguson (O) def. Ro Maung (E), 6-2, 6-3; Lucas Barnes (O) def. Isaiah Fisher (E), 6-0, 6-0; Zarren Kirubakaran (O) def. Anthony Chouangmala (E), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles results
Chhim and Lein (E) def. Schmidt and T. Hull (O), 6-3, 7-6 (4); Barnes and Cale Leonard (O) def. Luong and Chouangmala (E), 6-1, 6-2; Ferguson and Kirubakaran (O) def. Fisher and Clayton Berglund (E), 6-0, 6-2; Nderi and Jarrett Wellings (O) def. Allen Hom and Kyle Merfeld (E), 6-0, 6-2; Trevan Francis and Quintin Hull (O) def. Sullivanh Cavanh and Samuel Wagner (E), 6-0, 6-1.
Ottumwa 10, Des Moines Lincoln 1
Singles results
Eamon Reed (L) def. Schmidt (O), 6-3, 7-5; Nderi (O) def. Daniel Sang (L), 7-6 (1), 6-1; T. Hull (O) def. Nay Soe (L), 6-1, 6-2; Ferguson (O) def. Anthony Nguyen (L), 6-2, 6-2; Barnes (O) def. Hari Koirala (L), 6-1, 6-0; Kirubakaran (O) def. Kyaw Thaw (L), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles results
Schmidt and T. Hull (O) def. Reed and Soe (L), 6-4, 6-2; Barnes and Leonard (O) def. Nguyen and Thaw (L), 6-3, 6-3; Ferguson and Kirubakaran (O) def. Sang and Koirala (L), 7-6 (4), 6-1; Nderi and Wellings (O) def. Anthony Agans and Carter Christie (L), 6-2, 6-0; Francis and Q. Hull (O) def. Aaron Ho and Ryan Tran (L), 7-5, 6-1.