BURLINGTON — Joe Roberts got a crash course in learning to adapt on the fly as a head coach.
After not once, but twice having a scheduled season opener called off due to weather over the past two weeks, Roberts thought he and the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team would finally be making their debut in the annual Burlington Grayhound tournament. The Bulldogs arrived at Dankwardt Park expecting a full day of tennis against multiple opponents from multiple schools.
Ottumwa arrived. Burlington arrived. That was it. Keokuk and Burlington-Notre Dame failed to arrive, leaving the two southeastern Iowa to battle it out in a regular-season dual.
"It still felt great to play," OHS freshman Logon Storto said. "We just love to play.
"And, we got the win."
After winning two of three doubles matches against the Grayhounds, the Bulldogs completed a season-opening victory in a rematch of last year's 2A substate preliminary match between the teams last May by sweeping through six singles matches. Ottumwa dropped just 13 games in the final 12 sets of an 8-1 win over Burlington, bringing home the medals that would have gone to the individuals and teams that came out of the multi-person singles and doubles tournament that was originally scheduled for Saturday.
"It was good to get out. I've really been itching to get these guys out here and playing," Roberts said. "The guys did really well. We've been working on our doubles play a lot over the past two weeks. We've shown a lot of improvement. Singles went really well. I'm really impressed with the skill that they've brought this season so far and I'm really excited with seeing them continue on."
Storto and Blake Myers made their varsity debuts for the Ottumwa tennis team, sweeping through their two singles matches with Storto clinching a 6-0, 6-0 win in the No. 5 singles match over Owen Fawcett while Myers finished off the day with the same 6-0, 6-0 sweep in the No. 6 singles match over Jack Cook. Storto also had a successful opening day teaming with sophomore Toby Schmidt, winning 6-1 and 6-1 over Tyce Berthlshofer and Hunter Ford in the top doubles match.
"I was happy to get my first serve in almost all the time," Storto said. "I kept on getting shots in.
"I think we all enjoyed playing. I think we were tired of practicing."
Trey Hull and Jarrett Wellings picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win in the No. 2 doubles match for Ottumwa over Fawcett and Mason Rachowicz. Burlington cut the Bulldog lead to 2-1 heading into singles play thanks to a 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (8) win by Cook and Rich Bleisner over Myers and Quintin Hull in the No. 3 doubles match.
That was by far the most dramatic match of the day. Schmidt, back in his role as the top singles player for the Bulldogs that he took on as a freshman last year, won 6-2 and 6-1 over Berthlshofer setting the tone for a six-match sweep to close out the day for Ottumwa.
"We are very singles-oriented right now. I think we'll get doubles up to that same level of play very soon," Roberts said. "It feels so good to be out here playing tennis against a different opponent. It's a good experience for everyone to get out and play those first matches of the season."
Trey and Quintin Hull each swept through wins in singles play with Trey Hull scoring a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ford while Quintin Hull won 6-2, 6-0 over Rachowicz. Wellings battled to win the toughest singles match of the day, sweeping Bleisner 6-4 and 6-2 in the No. 3 singles match, clinching a winning day for Roberts in his very first match of his very first year as a head coach.
"I enjoyed it. I was a little anxious at first to get out here and feel out the roles in coaching," Roberts said. "I had a lot of fun. It was good to see the kids compete. It's a completely different mindset between practice and competing at a meet. I was really excited to see how the kids performed mentally.
"There's three types of players in tennis. There's emotional, mental and physical tennis. It's good to see a balance between all three."
Ottumwa (1-0) will look to open CIML Metro conference play on Thursday at Jon Kneen Courts at the Ottumwa Country Club. The Bulldogs welcome Des Moines Hoover for the dual starting at 3 p.m.