FAIRFIELD — The last time Toby Schmidt was on a tennis court competing for the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team, he was facing some of the best players in Class 2A.
On Monday, Schmidt returned to the court to play two of the best players in Class 1A. Back on the court for the Bulldogs for the first time since playing in the Class 2A state singles tennis tournament, Schmidt teamed with Logan Storto to face Fairfield's returning state doubles team of Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes.
"I knew they were going to be good. This is one I wanted to play and be ready for," Schmidt said.
Schmidt and Storto met the challenge on Monday, winning 6-4 and 6-3 over Flanagan and Hannes to help Ottumwa secure a non-conference road sweep. The Bulldogs lost just one set during the dual, improving to 2-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over the Trojans.
"I'm expecting some big battles coming up for us. It's good to test ourselves and get pushed heading into duals against bigger schools," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "I think seeing our guys get pushed in certain matches is only to make our team better when it comes to winning those tough, close duals that we're going to be in."
Before stepping up to compete with Hannes in doubles play, Flanagan battled in the longest match of the night between the schools. Ottumwa senior Jarrett Wellings overcame a 6-2 loss in the opening set of the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-2 in the second set to force a decisive 10-point tiebreaker.
Both players reached 10 points without building a two-point lead, setting up a sprint to the finish of the marathon. Wellings won the sprint, winning the final two decisive points to claim a 12-10 super-tiebreaker victory improving to 2-0 in No. 1 singles play this season.
"I can't say enough about Jarrett's mental state," Roberts said. "He was really struggling at one point and it took me awhile to finally get to him and remind him to focus in. It was a combination of myself and his mother pushing him to get refocused. Once he did, he got right back in the match. I couldn't be happier to see that."
Because of the length of the top singles match, Flanagan didn't have long to recover before taking to court to face Ottumwa's top doubles team. Both sets were tight with Schmidt, still recovering from a shoulder injury, struggling at times with his ability to convert shots and serves.
"I got a little excited on a lot of forehands," Schmidt said. "I think, as the season goes on, I'll get more and more of my rhythm back."
Despite some struggles, Schmidt and Storto picked up their first doubles win. Coming off wins in singles play last week during Fairfield's season-opening 9-0 Southeast Conference sweep of Fort Madison, Flanagan and Hannes have the same goals in mind as Schmidt in terms of making a return trip to state this May.
"The biggest lesson we learned last season is you have to remain locked in and focused," Flanagan said. "If you're not focused, you're not going to hit it how you've normally hit it all season.
"If one of us isn't focused, it's up to each of us to focus the other," Hannes added. "We're like a yin to each other's yang. We keep each other balanced out there on the court."
Ottumwa (2-0) will face a stiffer road test on Thursday, heading to Des Moines Roosevelt in a dual that could have a big impact on determining the Iowa Alliance south division title. Fairfield (1-1) returns to Southeast Conference action on Thursday at Dankwardt Park in Burlington against the Grayhounds.
"The boys are hitting the ball well. We've had some pretty long rallies early in the season from young guys that have never had to go up against the type of serving they've seen," Fairfield head boys tennis coach Michael Holt said. "Guys like Garrett and Jace have taken up quite a leadership role helping the other team members out. They've done a lot of work with our other doubles teams. They know what it takes to make successfully through the season."
BOYS TENNIS
Ottumwa 9, Fairfield 0
Singles results
Jarrett Wellings (O) def. Garrett Flanagan (F), 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10); Logan Storto (O) def. Jace Hannes (F), 6-4, 6-0; Dominick Rath (O) def. Dil Hurlin (F), 6-2, 6-2; Fernando Guerrero Chapula (O) def. Ethan Cass (F), 6-3, 6-1; Moses Merrill (O) def. Rylan Anderson (F), 6-2, 6-0; Josh Shoemaker (O) def. Niko Emerson (F), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles results
Toby Schmidt and Storto (O) def. Flanagan and Hannes (N), 6-4, 6-3; Guerrero Chapula and Rath (O) def. Hurlin and Emerson (F), 7-5, 6-1; Wellings and Merrill (O) def. Cass and Anderson (F), 6-2, 6-4.
