FAIRFIELD — Jarrett Wellings had a choice to make on Saturday.
The Ottumwa senior either had to head back to town to prepare for Prom Night 2023 or stay and play his final match of the day at the Bulldog tennis team's invitational tournament. Leaving would result in a forfeit, an 8-0 loss and could have potentially cost Ottumwa the team championship in a tight race with Fairfield Maharishi.
"I've been a part of championships in this tournament each of my first three years of tennis," Wellings said. "There was no question in my mind I was going to stay."
Wellings and doubles teammate Moses Merrill would help Ottumwa secure enough points to beat out Fairfield Maharishi, ultimately receiving a medical forfeit after nine games in the No. 2 doubles match with Pioneer teammates Jayanta Wegman and Polo Altynski-Ross due to a wrist injury suffered by Altynski-Ross. Ottumwa won seven of nine matches over Maharishi, six of nine against Knoxville and eight of nine against Oskaloosa pulling away from the Pioneers by six total games when the final team standings were tabulated.
"Maharishi put up a good fight, but we were able to pull it out," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "It was definitely a balance I needed to make to make sure our players that were attending Prom. Going forward, I think there are some changes I'd like to make. We might look at moving this tournament to a different date so we can have a full day of tennis."
With time being an issue, however, Ottumwa sacrificed a pair of forfeit losses in doubles play to Knoxville helping Maharishi tighten the team championship race. The Pioneers earned 8-1 wins over Knoxville and Oskaloosa earlier in the day, allowing Maharishi to take a slim lead over the Bulldogs heading into the final dual of the day.
"I thought this was a perfect preparation for the postseason," MSAE head boys tennis coach Steve Briggs said. "For us to get to play Ottumwa couldn't have been better. Ottumwa has some quality players. Our guys will be better prepared going forward for having faced them."
The match of the day came between Toby Schmidt, Ottumwa's returning state-qualifying junior, and Maharishi's top singles player Ruimin Luo. The top players in tournament pushed each other for 16 games without deciding a winner, leaving the players in race to seven points to decide a winner.
"Toby is a very skilled player. He's very smart. He hits the ball really well and he's very aggressive," Luo said. "I just tried to be patient and play the point out. I practice so many drills going back and forth. I just wanted to put the ball in with every single swing and keep points alive."
By doing that, Luo was able to work his way to three match points. After two successful service holds to extend the tiebreaker, Schmidt's return on Luo's first match-point serve went long allowing Luo to celebrate a 7-5 tiebreaker win clinching the 9-8 in the top singles match of the tournament.
"I learned that I need to stay focused mentally," Schmidt said. "I don't need to worry so much about always hitting a winner on the first or second ball. Sometimes, you need to get into a rally and try to win that way."
Oskaloosa finished third in the Ottumwa Invitational, edging Knoxville 5-4 in the final dual of the day. The Indians won two of the three matches in doubles play against the Panthers, earning their second dual victory of the year.
"I knew we'd be pretty competitive with Knoxville. It could have gone either way," Oskaloosa head boys tennis coach Tony Witt said. "It's good to go into postseason play with some positive momentum. Myles (Strait) got one of his first wins. That'll be huge for him going into to compete as our top player in the line-up."
Dominick Rath and Fernando Guerrero-Chapula closed out the tournament on a winning note for Ottumwa, winning a 7-4 tiebreaker over Maharishi teammates Gabriel Roesler and Mekhi Kahiu to close out a 9-8 win in the No. 3 doubles match between the Bulldogs and Pioneers. Rath and Guerrero-Chapula each scored on winning forehand returns during a final three-point run to close out the winning day for OHS.
"I'm excited to see what our boys are capable of this week. I'm hoping to take some guys back up to state. Both Toby and Logan (Storto) have excellent chances in singles play," Roberts said. "We've also got Senior Night at home against Des Moines Hoover on Tuesday before we head to Cedar Rapids (Jefferson) for substate play on Friday. It's going to be a busy week."
