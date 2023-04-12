OTTUMWA — Toby Schmidt wouldn't quite say he's back to 100 percent.
"I'd say I feel about 85-90 percent right now," Schmidt said.
Hudson Christie might disagree. Des Moines Lincoln's top player could only win two games off Ottumwa's returning state qualifier on Monday as Schmidt improved to 2-0 in singles play this season winning 6-1, 6-1 in the top singles match of an 8-3 Iowa Alliance south division win for the Bulldog boys tennis team.
"My serve still needs a bit of work," Schmidt said. "That's pretty much it right now. I'm pretty encouraged overall. I didn't really know how long it was going to take to get back, but I wasn't expecting to be back playing as well as I am this soon."
Schmidt, who missed the first dual of the season against Des Moines North and played only in a doubles match against Fairfield in Ottumwa's second dual of the season, teamed up with Logan Storto to earn a 6-3, 7-5 win over Christie and Liam Miller clinching Ottumwa's third dual of the season. Aside from physically dealing with a shoulder injury, Schmidt feels that he has taken a step forward mentally heading into his third season of varsity high school tennis.
"As far as my confidence, I feel like I'm a little better than I was at the start of last season," Schmidt said. "My strokes have also developed a little bit. I'm excited to keep progressing."
Ottumwa got tested throughout the dual by the Railsplitters with five tiebreakers helping decide matches. Dominick Rath would score the only tiebreaker win during the dual for the Bulldogs, edging Aaron Ho 10-8 in a battle to end to decide the No. 3 singles match.
"We are still showing signs of a lack of practice due to weather and non-stop meets. Luckily, we have some great players who were able to think through the match and do what needed to be done to come back and win if they were down or stay ahead if they were winning," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "I'm looking forward to have a couple days of practice."
Ottumwa (3-1, 2-1 Iowa Alliance) hits the road on Friday for a non-conference dual in West Des Moines against Dowling Catholic. Action gets underway at 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottumwa 8, Des Moines Lincoln 3
Singles results
Toby Schmidt (O) def. Hudson Christie (L), 6-1, 6-1; Jarrett Wellings (O) def. Kyaw Tha (L), 6-0, 6-0; Logan Storto (O) def. Liam Miller (L), 6-0, 6-0; Dominick Rath (O) def. Aaron Ho (L), 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8); Fernando Guerrero Chapula (O) def. Kaden Klocke (L), 6-4, 6-1; Moses Merrill (O) def. Judd Dietrich (L), 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles results
Schmidt and Storto (O) def. Christie and Miller (L), 6-3, 7-5; Tha and Ho (L) def. Wellings and Merrill (O), 7-6 (7), 1-6, 1-0 (10-6); Dietrich and Klocke (L) def. Guerrero Chapula and D. Rath (O), 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6); Josh Shoemaker and Caleb Zeigler (O) def. Milton Manzano and Ryan Tran (L), 6-1, 6-4; Nate Worthington and Eddy Salgado (L) def. Jose Leyva-Gramajo and Roderick Rath (O), 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.