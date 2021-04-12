FAIRFIELD — After being rained out midway through the first dual of the season, the Ottumwa boys tennis team was able to make it to the finish line on Monday at Fairfield.
The Bulldogs earned an 8-1 win over the Trojans, winning four of five tiebreakers at the Fairfield Middle School tennis courts. Toby Schmidt secured her first win in the top singles match for Ottumwa, shutting out Blake Holden 7-0 in a second-set tiebreaker to clinch a 6-2, 7-6 sweep.
Matt Nderi secured Ottumwa's second tiebreaker win in singles play, winning 10-5 in the decisive third set against Jeremy Goodale in the No. 2 singles match after the two players traded 6-4 sets. Brecken Courtright picked up Fairfield's lone win against the Bulldogs, winning 10-8 in a thrilling third-set tiebreaker after shaking off a 7-6 loss in the opening set against Trey Hull, rallying with a 6-4 win in the second set in the No. 3 singles match.
Clayton Ferguson (No. 4), Lucas Barnes (No. 5) and Zarren Kirubakaran (No. 6) scored sweeps in singles play for Ottumwa. Ferguson won 6-1 and 6-3 over Garrett Flanagan, Barnes won 6-4 and 6-1 over Jace Hammes and Kirubakaran won 6-0 and 6-2 over Tristan Paton.
Ottumwa (1-0) swept through doubles play including a 6-0, 6-3 win by Nderi and Barnes over Courtright and Paton as well as a 6-0, 7-5 win for Ferguson and Kirubakaran over Hammes and Flanagan. Schmidt and Cale Leonard, making their debut together as the top doubles team for the Bulldogs, won a 10-8 third-set tiebreaker over Holden and Goodale bouncing back from a 6-4 second-set loss after opening the match winning 6-3 in the first set.
"It was an excellent team effort," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Mark Hanson said. "Matt Nderi's comeback was outstanding and all the doubles teams really competed. I was proud of our effort."