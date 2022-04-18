OTTUMWA – The first home dual of the season was as much a mental test of endurance for the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team as a physical one.
Mother Nature saw to that as gusting winds forced both Bulldog and Urbandale players to adapt with serves and volleys. In the end, it was the visiting J-Hawks that adapted better at Jon Kneen Courts, winning several key points during several close matches on the way to a 6-3 CIML dual win that saw the teams battle for nearly four hours in conditions more suited for a late fall day than the day after Easter.
"It was really close and it ultimately came down to the mental game dealing with brutal conditions," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "We had our dual last Thursday canceled because of the wind. I was expecting this one to be canceled as well. I'm glad we got here and played, but it was all about the mental game and how each player dealt with the wind."
Trey Hull had the most success for Ottumwa, bringing in two wins including a 10-4 win in the No. 2 singles match over Nolan Vaughan giving the Bulldogs the first victory of the dual. Younger brother Quintin Hull soon followed with a 10-4 win of his own over Game Carver in the No. 2 singles match, giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead and raising the hopes of a huge home-opening dual win.
"You have to compensate for the wind. You know which way it's blowing, but you have to prepare for when it's really going to pick up," Trey Hull said. "We constantly practice in these poor conditions. I feel like you get used to it. You just have to play through it."
That was easier said than done at times for the Bulldogs. Many players, including top singles sophomore Toby Schmidt, struggled to get quality shots across the net with balls either drifting long in the gusting winds or drifting wide.
Still, the win was right there for Ottumwa as the J-Hawks ultimately pulled out several close matches including a 10-7 win by Max Rose over Schmidt in which the Bulldog sophomore lost a 6-5 lead. Saif Chaudhry also rallied after dropping the first three games against Jarrett Wellings, winning 10-5 in the No. 4 singles match to level the dual at 2-2.
While the gusts did play a factor with some shots, there were other physical miscues by the Bulldogs that Roberts felt might have been caused by the Ottumwa players focusing more on the wind and less on basic fundamentals.
"There were several shots we missed because the boys weren't setting their feet before they hit the ball," Roberts said. "The wind throws everything off mentally. That's one more thing you have to think about. You tend to forget about your feet because you have muscle memory when you're playing. When you're thinking more about the wind and the environment on top of the competition, you forget about things like setting your feet before you hit."
Blake Myers nearly sent the teams into doubles play dead even at 3-3, battling Michael Miller deep into the 18th game of the No. 6 singles match. Trailing 9-8, Myers and Miller battled all the way to deuce with one point left to decide the game with Myers narrowly missing on three shots to level the match before a shot into the net ended the long rally, clinching a 10-8 win for Miller and a 4-2 lead for the J-Hawks heading into doubles play.
Hull and Wellings rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the No. 2 doubles match, winning 10-7 over Vaughn and Chaudhry to give Ottumwa a chance to win the dual by winning the last two doubles matches. Miller and Elijah Ajiri, however, clinched the win with a 10-5 win in the No. 3 doubles match for Urbandale just minutes before a 10-7 tiebreaker was clinched by Rose and Carver to secure an 11-10 win in the top doubles match, spoiling a rally by Schmidt and Storto from a 4-1 deficit.
Ottumwa (1-1) is right back on the court with an even tougher challenge awaiting on the road Tuesday. Sixth-ranked (2A) Waukee will welcome the Bulldogs with first serve in central Iowa set for 4 p.m.
"We showed a lot of grit. I'm excited to see how it goes against Waukee," Roberts said. "It doesn't matter if their ranked or unranked. As long as we play smart tennis, we can beat them.
"We can beat the big schools. We just have to have it in our minds that we can win."
BOYS TENNIS
Urbandale 6, Ottumwa 3
Singles results
Max Rose (U) def. Toby Schmidt (O), 10-7; Trey Hull (O) def. Nolan Vaughan (U), 10-4; Quintin Hull (O) def. Gabe Carver (U), 10-4; Saif Chaudhry (U) def. Jarrett Wellings (O), 10-5; Elijah Ajiri (U) def. Logan Storto (O), 10-4; Michael Miller (U) def. Blake Myers (O), 10-8.
Doubles results
Rose and Carver (U) def. Schmidt and Storto (O), 11-10 (10-7); T. Hull and Wellings (O) def. Vaughan and Chaudhry (U), 10-7; Ajiri and Miller (U) def. Q. Hull and Myers (O), 10-5.