BURLINGTON — Mother Nature might have helped the Burlington High School girls tennis team escape on Saturday winning their home tournament title.
The Grayhounds finished up edging Fairfield Maharishi by just two points, 13-11, after all results were made official with championship matches left to be played at Dankwardt Park. Perhaps the most significant match that was unable to be played due to the rain came in the No. 3 singles match between Burlington sophomore Annalise Buxton and Maharishi senior Saraswati Quevedo-Valls.
Maharishi brought home three championships in singles play on Saturday, including the top singles' championship won by Ishita Mukadam. Pioneer teammates Poojita Mukadam and Isabella Castle also brought championships home from Burlington with Mukadam winning the No. 2 singles title while Castle claimed the No. 5 singles crown.
Fairfield teammates Emma Wendland and Giteeka Adhikari finished third in the No. 2 doubles bracket with an 8-4 win over Burlington-Notre Dame teammates Elizabeth Hamma and Emily Stutsman, helping Fairfield finish third overall in the Burlington Tournament with three points. The Trojans came into the tournament off a 7-2 Southeast Conference dual win over Mount Pleasant, including five wins in singles play.
