Boys tennis: Charges edge Albia for conference title

KNOXVILLE — Amongst a raging wind, four South Central Conference teams waged a spirited battle for the league Tennis title. When the dust had all blown away and the scores were tabulated, it was found that Chariton and Albia both had 17 points, but the Chargers owned the tie breaker which gave them an additional point and a half and the conference championship.
The race was so tight at 3.5 points separated the top four teams. Chariton led with 18.5 and they were followed by Albia with 17, Davis County with 16, Clarke with 15 and Centerville and Knoxville rounded out the scoring with six and four points respectively.
In singles play, Chariton’s Spencer Smith went through the bracket unscathed. Albia’s Nic Garza received a first-round bye and then disposed of Davis County’s Cayler Wuthrich 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4). Garza then beat Knoxville’s Konner Leslie in the semi-finals 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) before losing to Smith in the finals 6-1, 6-1
Ayden Beeson of Centerville secured the third place by way of a first-round bye, and defeating Albia’s Matthew Selby 6-1, 6-2. Beason lost to Smith in the semi-finals 7-6 and 6-0 before beating Leslie 10-5 in the decisive third-set super tiebreaker.
Leslie finished fourth, Cason Young of Davis County was fifth and Hagin Byrd of Centerville was sixth.
In doubles play, the Davis County tandem of Dean Bragg and Jaxson Lee took the silver medal by receiving a first-round bye and them beating Albia’s Cain Campbell and Brodie Connor 6-1, 6-1. In semifinal play, Bragg and Lee topped Zach Poling and Blane Wallace of Chariton 6-2 and 7-6 before falling to R.J. McCoy and J.D. Sitzman of Clarke in the final.
Albia top doubles team of Gage Oddo and Devin Kimball fell to Poling and Wallace in the consolation match to finish fourth. The Blue Demons' No. 2 doubles team of Campbell and Connor lost to Chariton’s Kade Williams and Dominique Colburn to finish sixth.
“It was a very good meet for us," Albia tennis coach Josh Simms said. “We competed well and all four of our seniors had a good meet. Our No. 1 singles player took second and our No. 2 doubles team took fourth. Now we will work hard to get ready for the (Class 1A) district meet at Pella Christian on May 8 and the substate duals at Central College on May 12.”
