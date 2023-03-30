Boys tennis: Eagles shut out Big Reds

PELLA — Pella Christian scored wins in all seven matches against the Centerville boys tennis team in an official 1-0 forfeit win for the Eagles to open the season.
Pella Christian junior Shaun Bos swept Centerville junior Ayden Benson 6-3 and 6-1 while Eagle senior Isaac Natelborg earned a 6-2, 6-3 over Big Red junior Nate Sells in the top two matches of singles play between the teams. Toby Vander Molen scored a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hagin Byrd in the No. 3 singles match for Pella Christian while Aaron Meinders and Kirby Van Wyngarden both picked up 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in the No. 4 and 5 singles' matches.
In doubles play, Bos and Vander Molen swept Benson and Byrd 6-2 and 6-1 in the top doubles match. Natelborg and Rob Schreuer locked up the sweep for Pella Christian with a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 2 doubles match over Sells and Edward Felmlee.
Pella Christian (1-0) hosts Albia (0-0) on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Centerville (0-1) hosts Saydel on Tuesday.
