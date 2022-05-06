OTTUMWA — Off the court, Trey and Quintin Hull were all smiles on Friday.
On the court, at least for one set, the smiles gave way to heated discussions between the Ottumwa senior brothers as they competed for the Bulldog boys tennis team in the top doubles match against Des Moines Hoover. Missed shots and miscommunication allowed Eh Has Moo and Saw Thar to split the first eight games of the match with the talented twins.
"Sometimes we fight," Trey Hull admitted. "We played doubles together during the summer tournaments. We went to Illinois once and played really well there. We're cool most of the time, but when you get into tennis, we sometimes get upset at each other. It's different when it's your brother.
"We get along all the time off the tennis court," Quintin Hull added. "I've never argued with Trey outside of tennis."
The Hulls won the final eight games of the top doubles match, clinching a 6-4, 6-0 win to help the Bulldogs secure an 11-0 CIML Metro dual win over the Huskies on Senior Night at Jon Kneen Courts. It was one of two wins by brother teams with on Friday with Zach Shoemaker, another one of Ottumwa's six seniors honors in the team's final regular-season home dual, joining younger Joshua to earn a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in the No. 3 doubles match against Hoover teammates Htoo Moo and Hoang Tran.
"It was really interesting having Joshua as my partner for a varsity match. We've never even practiced together," Zach Shoemaker said. "It worked out well. He took the match very seriously and performed well. We really concentrated and worked hard. Hard work pays off. I definitely see that in his improvements."
Joshua Shoemaker talked about making his varsity debut in a doubles team with his older brother.
"There wasn't a lot of pressure. Zach was fun to play with. It was special to go out there and play for the first and last time with my brother as my partner. I kind of soaked it in knowing what this meant."
Ottumwa (6-3, 4-0 CIML Metro) was able to get all six seniors into the varsity line-up on Friday, moving the Hull brothers up to the top two spots in the line-up with Tyse Barker making his varsity singles debut on Senior Day. Barker and fellow OHS senior Blake Myers each secured 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles play as the Bulldogs dropped just five games in 12 sets with the revamped line-up.
"It was a very fun day," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "One of our goals for the day was to come out here and have fun. Trey and Quintin bickered like siblings at times, but that's what you get when you put siblings together. I'm a twin myself, so I know the feeling."
Other than the opening set of their doubles match, the Hulls cruised to a pair of wins with Trey Hull winning 6-1, 6-0 in the top singles match over Asa Moo while Quintin Hull won 6-1, 6-1 against Thar in the second singles match of the day.
"It was fun to play in those top matches. I never thought I'd ever make it to the top singles match," Trey Hull joked. "The guys told me they'd shave my head if I lost."
Both Trey and Quintin made it through Friday without suffering a loss, including their heads of hair. The twin brothers have a busy 72 hours in store as the Ottumwa boys tennis team heads to Fairfield to host Maharishi, Knoxville and Oskaloosa in their annual four-team tournament just two days before Monday's district singles and doubles postseason play.
In between the tennis, the Hulls and several of their teammates also have Ottumwa's Prom to attend. Once they've caught up on their sleep on Sunday, the brothers and their teammates plan on getting one more practice session in before the 2A district tournament Monday at Iowa City Liberty.
"We've worked so hard over the past four years," Trey Hull said. "No one expected us to be this good. We really want to see if we can beat Linn-Mar to get seeded for the substate tournament. If we can make it to state, that'd be even better."