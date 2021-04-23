WAUKEE — Quintin Hull and Cason Palm produced an impressive early-season win for the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team on Friday.
The first-year varsity doubles team edged Ben McGuire and Abhi Kayithi, winning 6-4 and 6-4 in the No. 5 doubles match to secure the only win of the night for the Bulldogs in a 10-1 Central Iowa Metropolitan League dual loss at Waukee.
Waukee, ranked second in Class 2A, dominated singles play dropping four games in 12 sets of six matches. The Warriors also swept four matches in doubles competition with a straight-set sweep in the top doubles match.
"The effort put forth today definitely gives us momentum for future meets," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Mark Hanson said. "We really competed today and proved that we can play with some of the better teams."
Ottumwa (1-2) heads to the Burlington Invitational on Saturday to compete against the Grayhounds, Keokuk and Burlington-Notre Dame. Action gets underway at Dankwardt Park starting at 9 a.m.