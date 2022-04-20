FAIRFIELD — The two remaining undefeated tennis teams in southeast Iowa squared off at the Punj Courts on a day when lobs were swallowed by low hanging clouds.
In securing the win, the Pioneers (4-0) tore a page out of “Winning Ugly,” a popular tennis handbook. Fairfield Maharishi scored three wins in three doubles matches, securing a 6-3 dual victory over Mount Pleasant.
“Sometimes it’s not so pretty,” admitted Maharishi head boys tennis coach Steve Briggs. “We battled hard to beat a team that doesn’t give you anything. Every guy on Mount Pleasant’s team hustles after everything on every point. I told the guys we’ll take winning ugly anytime over going down looking pretty. It was one of those matches where 1-6 we stayed committed. Every guy on the team won for us.”
Jayanta Wegman won 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match over Tim Cam before teaming up with Polo Altynski-Ross to win 7-6, 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles match. Dominic DuPoux earned 6-4, 6-4 wins over Elliot Cook in the No. 5 singles match and in the No. 3 doubles match teaming up with Mekhi Kahui.
“One of our guys texted from class that he was really nervous,” said Briggs. “Before we took the court, I told the guys to have some fun. We’re not going up against the Russian Army."
Zak Askar picked up a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jake Ensminger in the No. 2 singles match. Askar also teamed up with Ruimin Luo to score a 7-6, 6-4 win in the top doubles match for the Pioneers
“Zak’s a rookie but he played like a veteran. He’s only played four varsity matches, but he overcame gritty opponents in both singles and doubles to help seal the Pioneer victory,” said Briggs.