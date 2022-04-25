OTTUMWA — What a difference a year makes.
Last year, in limited time as partners, Jarrett Wellings and Trey Hull struggled just win a set during doubles play. This year, Wellings and Hull are unbeaten as the second doubles team on the Ottumwa High School boys tennis roster.
Des Moines East teammates Matthew Mila and Dan Pham did little to change that on Monday. Wellings and Hull improved to 4-0 on the season sweeping Mila and Pham 6-0, 6-0 as the Bulldog boys cruised to an 11-0 CIML Metro conference sweep of the Scarlets at Jon Kneen Courts in the first of four scheduled duals this week for Ottumwa.
"I'm not sure we even won a game as partners last year. We've been playing a bit more aggressive, going for more winners and being more consistent on when to go for winners," Wellings said of his single-season turnaround with Hull as his doubles partner. "The mentality has also changed quite a bit. We had a bit of a losing mentality last year where we'd make a mistake and let it get to us. This year, we're staying calm and playing with how it goes. We're not letting mistakes impact the next several points."
Quintin Hull, Trey's twin brother, also remained unbeaten in singles play improving to 5-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Mila earning the first of Ottumwa's 11 wins on Monday. Hull has won 49 of 65 games played in his five singles' wins, winning 42 of 52 games as the No. 3 singles player for the Bulldogs behind his brother and sophomore teammate Toby Schmidt.
"There's just one thing you've got to do to have any chance of success and that's hit the ball over the net," Quintin Hull said. "It may sound simple, but people try to do too much a lot of times either by hitting a shot too hard or hit a trickier shot that doesn't make it over. If you keep it simple and stay in the point, most times they're going to miss a shot before you do."
Ottumwa (3-2, 2-0 CIML Metro) steps out of conference for a tough CIML test on Tuesday at home. The Bulldogs welcome Dowling Catholic (3-1) in a dual that could have high stakes in the postseason paths for both teams in singles, doubles and substate team tournament play.