OTTUMWA — Dominick and Roderick Rath have been friendly rivals several times over the years.
The Ottumwa brothers, however, had never teamed up for a doubles match before the final home dual of the year for the Bulldog boys tennis team. The Raths had a successful showing in their one and only varsity doubles match, winning 6-0 and 6-4 at Jon Kneen Courts over Des Moines Hoover teammates Htoo Moo and Troy Skinner, Jr.
"We were able to keep each other up. It was pretty fun. Mistakes didn't really effect us," Dominick Rath said of playing with his older brother.
"We have a little bit different playing styles, so it definitely helped when I was up at the net since I'm the taller one," Roderick Rath added. "Dominick can really hit them back. He hits those ground strokes so well. Dominick just stayed back and I played up at the net. It really worked well."
Ottumwa got to experience one more fun day on their home courts in their regular season finale, earning a 7-2 win over Des Moines Hoover in an Iowa Alliance Conference south division dual. Coming right in between district and substate postseason play, the Bulldogs moved several new players into different spots in the line-up including one final win in the top singles match by Jarrett Wellings as the OHS senior swept Saw Thar 6-0 and 6-3.
Caleb Ziegler added a 6-1, 6-1 sweep over Calvin Dang in the No. 2 singles match, giving Ottumwa wins in the top two singles matches. Jose Leyva and Jorge Lopez-Rodriguez also stepped into the varsity line-up to score wins in singles play for the Bulldogs with Leyva taking a 6-2, 6-2 win in the No. 5 match over Tristian Dang while Lopez-Rodriguez swept Mihn Nguyen 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 6 singles match putting OHS up 4-2 heading into doubles play.
"I wanted to make sure all our seniors played, but also wanted to get some of our junior varsity players got to play to get them some experience," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "Hopefully, it will hook them in to come back again and play next year if they're not a senior. I was really happy to watch them go out there and have some fun and play some good tennis."
Toby Schmidt and Logan Storto were given the night off against Hoover one day after playing in the Class 2A district singles tournament at Marshalltown. Schmidt, who qualified for the state singles tournament last season, came up one win short of returning to state dropping a 7-5 first-set tiebreaker to Johnston junior Caden Launderville before falling 6-1 in the second set of the district semifinals while Storto, after sweeping through Southeast Polk junior Carson Manning in the quarterfinals, fell 6-0 and 6-1 to top-seeded Marshalltown junior Jason Strand.
"I'm a bit upset that Toby didn't make it to get back to state, but he and Logan both played really well to finish in the top four at districts," Roberts said. "I know Toby's disappointed not to make it back to state, but you have to remember he was coming off surgery coming into this season."
Schmidt produced another winning season at the top of the line-up for the Ottumwa tennis team despite what was truly his most physically demanding season. The junior had to overcome having a full rib removed just weeks before the start of the season.
"I couldn't have been happier that Toby could actually play this season. I thought there was a good chance we'd have to go without him," Roberts said. "I know he's not as athletic as he wants to be, but I know he's planning on training a lot. Hopefully, next year, we'll be able to see him get back to state."
Ottumwa's season came to a conclusion in the second round of Class 2A substate play with a 5-0 sweep over Burlington, including a sweep of doubles play with Wellings and Moses Merrill pulling out a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win over the Grayhounds while Schmidt earned 6-2, 6-0 win in the No. 1 singles match to push Ottumwa to the verge of the postseason sweep.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, however, brought Ottumwa's season to a close winning 5-0 over the Bulldogs in the second round of substate play. The Bulldogs finished with a winning record of 10-7 in dual play with several seniors helping lead the charge.
"Jarrett (Wellings) has played in each of the top three singles matches throughout the course of the year. He's been a great steady player that is very consistent getting things done," Roberts said. "Roderick Rath has played two years for me, going from junior varsity last year to play in the No. 5 varsity doubles team this year. He's a very musical person. He's not a hardcore tennis person, but I like to see that roundness in my players. That shows their talents outside of tennis.
"Jose (Leyva) walked on this year and played with Roderick on that No. 5 doubles team. He's also been a part of those musicals that Roderick has put on. Tayvian (Murphy) has played junior varsity for me and came back this year showing so much improvement. Jorge (Lopex-Rodriguez) also walked on this year. This was his first year holding a racquet. He's a huge volleyball player. I think they helped build the comrade of the team this season."
